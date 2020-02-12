EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital has rolled out a new program that allows women the opportunity to “walk-in” for their 3-D screening mammogram each month.
The second Wednesday of each month, beginning Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last patient accepted at 3:45 p.m.), patients will not need an appointment or a doctor referral to receive their screening mammogram.
Interested individuals should stop by Edgerton Hospital’s radiology department, 11101 N. Sherman Rd., during this time frame. Important details of the program include:
Walk-in Wednesday is for the following people:
• Are 40 years of age or older?
• Have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months/year (to comply with most health insurances).
• Have not had breast cancer in the last 3 years.
• Have not had breast surgery or breast biopsy in the past year.
• Do not have breast implants.
• Do not have any current breast problems or concerns. If you are experiencing concerns, please contact your physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.