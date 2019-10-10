EDGERTON – In celebration of October as breast cancer awareness month, Edgerton Hospital has planned a special “Mammogram Monday” event on Monday, Oct. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. During this time frame, individuals are encouraged to stop by the Edgerton Hospital radiology department, 11101 N. Sherman Rd., for a 3D screening mammogram, no appointment or doctor referral needed. Important details of the program include:
• Screening mammograms only. If you have a doctor referral for a mammogram due to a concern regarding your breast health, please call (608) 561-6657 to make an appointment so that we can ensure all of your concerns are cared for.
Mammogram Monday is for the following people:
• Are 40 years of age or older.
• Have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months/year (to comply with most health insurances).
• Have not had breast cancer in the last 3 years.
• Have not had breast surgery or breast biopsy in the past year.
• Do not have breast implants.
• Do not have any current breast problems or concerns. If you are experiencing concerns, please contact your physician.
Please bring the follow with you:
• Your health insurance card.
• The name of the facility where you had your last mammogram.
• The name of your primary care provider.
For more information, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.
