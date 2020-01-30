MADISON — The following area students have earned honors for the fall 2019 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 gradepoint average for the semester are eligible for this honor. They are:
Grace Carpenter of Cambridge; Hannah Cash of Fort Atkinson; Brenna Delaney of Sullivan; Catherine Kiesler of Fort Atkinson; Yazmin Montalban-Pineda of Watertown; Bailey Neujahr of Fort Atkinson;
Also, Sarah Pfeifer of Fort Atkinson; Libby Pupanek of Jefferson; Raina Severson of Lake Mills; Sarah Weh of Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.