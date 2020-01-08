Towns
No elections are being held this April in the Towns of Hebron, Milford, Palmyra, Sullivan, Sumner and Watertown.
Town of Ixonia
In the Town of Ixonia, two positions on the board of supervisors are up for election this spring.
Incumbent supervisors, Carl Jaeger and Brian Derge, are running for re-election for their respective seats. No one else filed candidacy papers.
The positions carry two-year terms.
Town of Jefferson
Two incumbents are running unopposed for re-election to their seats on the Town of Jefferson Board of Supervisors.
They are Supervisor II Jim Mode and Supervisor IV Curtis Backlund.
Positions are for two-year terms.
Town of Koshkonong
Two positions are up for election in the Town of Koshkonong on the April ballot.
Former board member Erik Hoffman will square off against newcomer Mark Schnell for the open Supervisor III seat.
Incumbent Supervisor 3 George Jaeckel is not seeking re-election.
Meanwhile, newcomer Matthew Hill is seeking the Supervisor 4 seat vacated by incumbent Stacy Kutz who is not running again.
All offices are for two-year terms.
Town of Lake Mills
No seats are up for election on the three-member Town of Lake Mills Board of Supervisors in April.
Terms are up for election every odd year.
Incumbents are Chairperson Hope Oostdik, Supervisor I David Schroeder and Supervisor II James Heinz.
The term for all offices is two years.
Information was not available by press time for the Towns of Aztalan, Cold Spring, Concord, Farmington, Ixonia, Oakland and Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.