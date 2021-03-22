Attending Elton John’s long-running Oscar-night party has always been one of the hardest tickets to get. Now you can go — if you have $20.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation is inviting everyone to an hourlong, virtual pre-show Oscar party special hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and with a performance by Dua Lipa.
Tickets for the April 25 event are $19.99 and are available via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will go to young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world.
The foundation is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. One of its fundraising highlights is the star-studded Oscar viewing show, with a dinner and an auction. This time, a pre-show will be available to ticket buyers.
