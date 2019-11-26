JEFFERSON — For more than 22 years, Barb Endl has been the face of Tomorrow’s Hope.
Founder, president and executive director, she has served as the local health-care nonprofit’s main organizer, charitable arm-twister and inspirational speaker.
While there have been many “Faces of Hope” representing the organization’s local charitable work and “poster children” representing many different diseases, backgrounds and stories, Endl has been at the center of the organization since Day One.
This week, Endl announced that she was retiring as executive director, but the organization will go on under the leadership of new director Amanda Barber.
Tomorrow’s Hope was founded in Jefferson in 1998 with three key ideas. First, the money raised would stay local, impacting health-care outcomes throughout the greater Jefferson County area.
Second, the organization would work not just on behalf of people with a particular disease, but would aim to improve outcomes for people with all life-limiting diseases.
Third, the nonprofit would create moments and memories to bring people together in support of all of the community members impacted by life-limiting disease.
“My journey started after my dad died, and I was feeling empty inside,” Endl said. “Helen Stowe approached me, looking for someone to help at the first area Relay for Life (an American Cancer Society fundraiser). That was in 1995.”
Relay for Life proved one of the most powerful things Endl had ever done, providing emotional healing for the grieving woman even as it raised money to fight the disease that had taken her father.
“It was incredible, the number of people that came out, all of them supporting us,” she recalled.
Endl eagerly signed on for the second Relay for Life and became part of the organizational team. And when a community member asked her where the funds raised at that event went, she passed the request up the chain of the national organization and received a pie chart that indicated a certain percentage going to research, education and services.
Her third year with Relay for Life was a little more challenging, because now Endl’s mother and brother also had been diagnosed with cancer. She went through with the fundraiser, if a little numbly. Again, a participant wanted to know how the organization’s funds were used, and again she received the same kind of pie chart.
Endl’s brother, John, died that October, the week before his 50th birthday.
Local coordinators were in the process of planning the fourth Relay when they were informed by the national organization that they needed to take their funds out of the local credit union, and that the T-shirts no longer would be printed locally.
“You are asking us to go to the people who have supported us and take money away from them?” Endl recalled responding.
Talking with other volunteers, she found them disgruntled, as well.
Everyone felt the emotional energy and healing of the Relay was invaluable. Yet, local organizers envisioned another kind of organization.
And as they talked, volunteers said they were concerned about more than cancer. One person’s family was impacted by heart disease, another’s by diabetes.
That’s when the idea for Tomorrow’s Hope was born — something that would combine the positives of the Relay, but broaden the focus to impact everyone in the community. It also would keep money local and provide a system of accountability so that recipients had to report exactly how funds they received from Tomorrow’s Hope were used.
“We established Tomorrow’s Hope because we wanted dollars that were raised here to stay here to support us as individuals, our families and our friends in our health-care service area,” Endl said. “ We also wanted to help all people with all illnesses.”
The third thing that was important to organizers was accountability.
“To this day, we can tell you exactly where your dollars went and how they were used. That’s the foundation Tomorrow’s Hope was built on,” Endl said, crediting the organization’s volunteers, supporters and sponsors for building this foundation of success.
“We could not decide how to use the money on our own, so we established a relationship with the recipients to tell us what their needs were,” she added.
Receiving Tomorrow’s Hope funds for research, prevention and education efforts, treatment and care were the two local hospitals, Fort HealthCare and the Watertown Regional Medical Center, along with the region’s top cancer treatment and research hospital, now called the Paul P. Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Also receiving funds was Rainbow Hospice Care Inc., centered in Jefferson. Additional recipients added later were the regional Alzheimer’s Association, the Rock River Free Clinic in Jefferson, the Watertown Area Cares free clinic, and the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation, centered in Fort Atkinson.
Since its founding, Tomorrow’s Hope has granted more than $4.3 million for local health care.
In that time, the county’s health-care ratings, compared to other counties in the state, have risen sharply, and Jefferson County recently received a Gold Award for community health.
Tomorrow’s Hope funds have gone to purchase equipment local doctors use in surgery. They have sent area children to diabetes camp. They have improved comfort for people receiving chemotherapy at the Johnson Creek Cancer Center, affiliated with UW Hospital. They have funded many programs through Rainbow Hospice, including the Tuck-In Program.
“We didn’t support the free clinics at first, but as we grew to understanding the changes in society and the bigger bite health care was taking out of people’s pocketbooks, that later became a big part of what we do,” Endl said.
Through the years, Tomorrow’s Hope has continued to raise impressive amounts of money to improve the area health-care system, and Endl always has been at the center of it.
But life changes come to us all. Following the death of her mother two years ago, Endl began to think about what Tomorrow’s Hope would look like without her.
“Before my brother, John, died, I asked, ‘What am I going to do?’ Endl said. “He said ‘Help the people who have helped us.’”
Similarly, after her mother’s death, not a day — not an hour — passed when Endl didn’t think of her. But this time, it got her thinking about her remaining family members, and the need to take more time for them.
Endl knew at some point she’d have to step back and leave the organization in others’ hands, but she didn’t want to do so until she knew it was headed in a good direction and had a vision that would sustain the nonprofit into the future.
In Barber, she found that drive and vision, backed by experience at the highest levels of business that could keep the organization going and help to coordinate its countless invaluable volunteers.
With the involvement and support of the board of directors and incoming program director Todd Wiedenhoeft, Endl and Barber have spent the better part of the past year hammering out what Tomorrow’s Hope will look like in the future.
Endl said they all are committed to a seamless transition and the continuation of the organization’s existing mission.
The upshot is that the organization will carry on, she said, and even broaden its reach, taking on some programs of its own instead of just “passing through” money it has raised to other organizations.
