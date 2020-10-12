JEFFERSON - The School District of Jefferson has now received the official 2020 equalized values for the municipalities within the district, which was one of the last elements still needed to finalize the 2020-21 budget.
Overall, properties in the district saw an increase in value of 4.96 percent.
That figure will be incorporated into the calculation of the official school tax rate, which will be done at the school board's Oct. 26 meeting.
Breaking down the values by communities, the City of Jefferson saw an increase in property value of 5.29 percent. That is the largest community in the school district, comprising a tad more than 50 percent of the property value in the district.
The Town of Aztalan actually saw a decrease in property value of 0.55 percent.
The Town of Concord saw its property values go up significantly, by 8.6 percent, as did the Town of Farmington, which recorded an increase in property value of 9.03 percent.
The Town of Hebron saw a more modest change, increasing in value by 4.04 percent, and the Town of Jefferson saw a fairly minimal increase of 2.76 percent.
The Town of Oakland hovered around average with an increase of 4.79 percent, while the Town of Sullivan saw a significant increase of 8.06 percent and the Village of Sullivan recorded a middling increase of 5.52 percent.
Right now, the district is estimating an all-fund local school tax levy of $12,108,694.
That could still change before the final levy is approved at the end of the month, however, based on equalized aid numbers and other information yet to be released by the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.