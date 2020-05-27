Several Fort Atkinson students have won honors in the Ernie Pope Award art show, the winners of which were announced this week.
The Ernie Pope Poster Award went to “New Life,” a 3-D creation in ceramic and acrylic paint by Paige Gehly of Fort Atkinson High School.
June Farrell Awards went to Emerson Reese, a junior at Fort Atkinson High School, for “Dysphoria,” and to Natasha Carothers, a senior at Fort Atkinson High School, for “Monarch and Milkweed,” a mixed media work.
Winning gold medals were presented to the following:
The acrylic painting “Infection,” by Cal Tamblyn, an eighth-grader at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
“Children’s Curiousity,” an acrylic painting by Fort Atkinson High School student Maya Kish, a senior.
“Left for Supper,” a painting by Evanna Thao, a seventh-grader at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
The pencil drawing “Fruit Bowl” by Zoe Szabo, a fourth-grader at Luther Elementary School.
The mixed media/junk fashion creation called “Disney Princess” made of bags, duct tape and fake flowers, by the duo of Sierra Woods and Signe King, seniors at Fort Atkinson High School.
“Robot,” a tempera painting by first-grader Jude Doublestein of Rockwell Elementary School.
Silver awards went to:
The painting “Home” by first grader Alondra Rivera Zuniga of Rockwell Elementary School.
A ceramic pinch pot titled “Ocean Floor” by Mason Knickrehm, a kindergartner at Barrie l.
The acrylic painting “Stairmageddon” by Alison Gosda, an eighth-grader at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
The screen print “Fossilized Lake” by eighth-grader Cameron Bethard of Fort Atkinson Middle School.
The charcoal and colored pencil work “Supernova” by Marta Huss-Lederman, a senior at Fort Atkinson High School.
The jewelry piece “Elliptic” by Elee Sharp, a sophomore at Fort Atkinson High School.
Bronze awards went to:
“Ballet is my Life,” an acrylic painting by Kloe Figliuzzi, a fourth-grader from Barrie Elementary School.
“Bad Hair Day,” an acrylic painting by Azul Velazquez, a fifth-grader at Barrie Elementary School.
“Untitled,” an oil pastel and tempera work by third grader Addisyn Anderson of Barrie Elementary School.
“Crows Call,” a mixed-media and fibers piece by Willow Severin, a seventh-grader at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
“Woodland Sunset” a fiber piece by seventh-grader Cassandra Cahase of Fort Atkinson Middle School.
“Light Trail,” a digital photograph by Michael Schwartz, a freshman from Fort Atkinson High School.
“Resting Flamingo,” a ceramic piece by sophomore Jessica Sharp, a Fort Atkinson High School student.
“Chinese Dragon,” an unfired red clay piece by Maggie Gehlke, a Fort Atkinson High School senior.
Finally, receiving a purchase award was Jessica Besch, a seventh-grader at Fort Atkinson Middle School, for her acrylic piece, “Cool Mountain.”
To view the show, visit https://1fortart.com/.
