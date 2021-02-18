MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan tax cut bill into law Thursday and signaled support for another bipartisan measure to help update the state’s unemployment insurance system, rare compromises that come as Republicans have roundly denounced much of his state budget proposal as a liberal wish list.
But both Evers and Republican leaders have also detailed areas of agreement in the $91 billion spending plan, offering a road forward as the Legislature begins the process of debating the proposal.
Any agreement is notable given the terse relationship between Evers and Republicans over the past two years. The bill benefitting Wisconsin businesses that took federal Payroll Protection loans was the first Evers had signed in 10 months. Democrats have faulted Republicans for not meeting after April last year to address the pandemic, and Evers vetoed the first bill they passed this year to address COVID-19.
But on Thursday, Evers signaled support for a bill passed by the Senate that starts the long process of updating antiquated unemployment insurance systems to speed the processing of claims that were delayed during a flood of applications last year when the pandemic hit.
The bill also would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.
