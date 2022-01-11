MADISON (AP) — A complaint demanding that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers remove Milwaukee County’s district attorney from office over a bail recommendation for a man who later drove his SUV through a suburban parade isn’t valid, an attorney hired by the governor’s administration concluded Tuesday.
The complaint from a group of Milwaukee County taxpayers has a host of technical shortcomings, attorney Matthew Fleming wrote in a memo to Evers. Nothing indicates the group swore oaths that they believe their statements were true, notary verifications were incomplete and the group failed to allege any facts that show Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm neglected his duties, Fleming wrote.
“It is my opinion that (the complaint) . . . fails to meet the statutory standards necessary for Governor Evers to commence the process for removing Mr. Chisholm from office,” Fleming wrote.
The administration hired Fleming at $275 an hour to review the complaint that was filed last month over Chisholm’s office’s handling of a case involving Darrell Brooks, who is accused of killing six people in a Christmas parade in Waukesha in November. He was released on $1,000 bail just days earlier after allegedly running over the mother of his child with his SUV.
