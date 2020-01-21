The first time he examined a young person complaining of shortness of breath and abdominal pain, Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam said it looked as though the patient had inhaled hot smoke during a fire.
But that was not the case.
The unexplained respiratory problems in an otherwise healthy young person was a mystery that soon had an answer, thanks to the medical staff members who started to ask questions about vaping.
“Many of the teens and young adults haven’t been asked,” said Balasubramaniam, a pediatric pulmonologist at UW Health in Madison. “But we are now. In all the cases reported, we are asking ‘what they are vaping?’”
Since last summer, UW Health doctors have been on the forefront of vaping cases in both the state and nation, seeing dozens of the 104 cases that have been reported in Wisconsin as of Jan. 16.
And what Balasubramaniam last fall called an “epidemic” when the cases were skyrocketing has drawn the attention of Gov. Tony Evers. The governor is calling for lawmakers to pass a package of bills aimed at curbing youth vaping and educating the public on the dangers of these e-cigarette devises.
Evers is expected to speak on this issue during his State of the State Address Wednesday night.
On Sunday, Evers outlined his proposals for bills that would ban vaping and vapor products on K-12 campuses in the state and expand the definition of public health emergencies.
Another bill would fund a public health campaign to address youth vaping in the state and a fourth proposal would expand the enforcement capacity of the Departments of Revenue and Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to prevent vaping products from being sold to minors.
“As a parent, grandparent and lifelong educator, I am deeply concerned about the health and well-being of our kids,” Evers said in a statement.
“Vaping is a serious public health epidemic and it is time to take action.”
Last summer, UW Health and the American Family Children’s Hospital started seeing cases from Dane and Jefferson counties and other parts of the state.
Dr. Brian Williams, who works in both adult and pediatrics, said the majority of the vaping injury cases he has seen or heard about are people in their 20s.
The first reported cases in the state came in July, when the patients’ symptoms presented like a bad case of pneumonia.
“People at the time were not making a connection with vaping,” Williams said. “(This is) on the forefront of the minds of physicians now.”
Dodge the vape
With so much mystery as to why this was happening to younger adults who vape, scientists have been studying the question.
Last fall, scientists with the Food and Drug Administration found that heating Vitamin E acetate is part of the problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC, as of Jan. 16, also reported that in 82 percent of hospitalized patients, THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — was being vaped. But, they warned, there might be other chemicals that are causing the lung injuries.
Part of the problem also is that the liquid chemical in the vaping products that young adults use often is bought off the street.
While the CDC said the outbreak has been on the decline since last fall, there is a push to learn more about what is causing these injuries and how many young people are vaping.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that between 2014 and 2018, the number of high school students who have vaped in the last 30 days hit 20 percent. The number of high school students who vaped jumped 154 percent during that period, while the number of middle-schoolers who vaped rose 272 percent.
The CDC reported that as of January 2020, there were 2,602 vaping patients requiring hospitalization nationwide. Fifty-nine related deaths have occurred, although none have been in Wisconsin.
Now that doctors are being able to identify cases quickly, there is a push in the schools for education on what is happening.
Dr. Williams — the son of Fort Atkinson’s Dr. Donald Williams — said his goal is to do more to educate schools across the state about this problem.
“No person should be using an e-cigarette,” he said.
The vaping products contain nicotine and the chemicals can be harmful and affect an adolescent brain, he said.
“Many people don’t realize the products they are vaping,” Balasubramaniam agreed, saying that there are many volatile compounds after the chemical is heated that are getting into the lungs.
“We know that causes acute and chronic lung injury,” he said. “We don’t know the long-term consequences.”
In the meantime, Williams said that education is key to attacking vaping concerns.
“We are deciding to how best to do this. Try to come up with a curriculum to help train schools,” he said. “I’m hoping to get to the Fort school, as well.”
One thing area students and schools are doing to combat the problem is creating a campaign to stop students from vaping.
The Watertown Unified School District has partnered with Your Choice to Life to present “Vape: What Parents Should Know” that will take place Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Tammy Foerster, a coordinator for the event, said they also will be doing a presentation for high school students that day.
Jefferson County Connections, a group made up of students from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills and Watertown, has designed a poster bearing the slogan “Don’t be that kid: #dodgethevape” that will be placed in 70 areas in the county.
“We like to do (a program) for parents once a year. And vaping is very big,” she said.
Flavors
One of the reasons vaping is popular among younger people is that the e-cigarettes can have flavors like bubble gum and tropical juice.
But with about 3.6 million high school students vaping in the United States, the industry is coming under close scrutiny and some companies have stopped offering popular flavors like mint, mango, creme and cucumber.
Dr. Williams said that vaping has been counter-productive to the anti-tobacco campaign of years past.
There had been such great progress over the years curbing cigarette use in young adults.
“We have made incredible progress with cigarettes,” he said. “E-cigarettes have been wiping that progress out.”
As the cold and flu season hits the state, he pointed out, the challenge to identify the cases grows. With inflammation in the lungs from vaping, treating the problems with steroids has been helpful.
But it is unknown what the long-term effects from vaping might be.
A patient going into the hospital and being identified as having a lung injury related to vaping is only the first step.
Balasubramaniam said the other immediate concern is the severe nicotine addiction these young adults have.
A patient can have severe withdrawal symptoms and mood changes. Balasubramaniam said that if the addiction is not treated, the patient might go back to using, causing further damage to the lungs.
For patients he has treated, the road back to being able to breath normally again is a long one, Balasubramaniam said.
With a loss of lining of the airways that presents as a burn injury, the long-term effects are something that will be studied.
Balasubramaniam said there is a plan to look at the patients they have treated over the next five years to assess how they recovered and whether there are lifelong effects.
What specifically each patient is vaping is another thing that is being tracked.
With more than 100 patients in the state, Balasubramaniam said, UW Health was fielding one or two calls a week from other doctors around the country about vaping-related issues last fall.
Williams said there is the short-term risk of a lung injury with vaping, but there is a long-term one, as well. And the goal with education is to make people think twice about starting or continuing to vape.
Some people have recovered a large portion of their lung function after a vaping injury. Some have not, he said.
Last fall, UW Health also held a press conference to warn the public about the dangers of vaping.
“This is not happening somewhere else. This is happening in our communities. In central Wisconsin and around the Madison area,” Balasubramaniam said. “This is an epidemic.”
