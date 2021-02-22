MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday proposed spending $2.4 billion on Wisconsin building projects over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System.
Projects include $163 million for a new state office building in Milwaukee, relocation of the state historical society museum to a new location near the Capitol and a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee County.
The state building commission is slated to vote on Evers’ proposals next month, which would then send the plan to the Legislature’s budget committee. The Republican-controlled Legislature will ultimately decide what to fund in the budget it passes and sends to Evers later this year.
Of the nearly $2.4 billion proposed for projects across 31 counties, $1 billion will be for the UW System. That mirrors his capital budget proposal from two years ago, when roughly $1 billion of the $2.5 billion was for projects on UW campuses. The Legislature ultimately approved $1.9 billion in building projects.
Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee were slow to embrace Evers’ plans, without going into specifics. Sen. Howard Marklein called it a “wish list” with some necessary projects and others that he said “require careful consideration.” Rep. Mark Born said investments will be made in building projects but “it won’t be at the levels the governor has proposed.”
The vast majority of the projects would be paid for through long-term borrowing, an attractive option given current low interest rates.
Projects include:
— $163 million state office building and parking garage in Milwaukee, replacing the existing office building there at a new location and consolidating offices.
— $150 million to demolish an engineering facility at UW-Madison and build the first phase of a two-part replacement facility to house the College of Engineering.
— $116 million for UW-River Falls to demolish a vacated academic building and replace it with a new science and technology facility to be home for the biology, chemistry, physics, and psychology departments.
— $96 million for UW-Green Bay to demolish the Cofrin Library and build a replacement multi-use academic, technology center.
