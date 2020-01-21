Exchanging vows in the outdoors By Teresa Stowell Correspondent Jan 21, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (This is a story that did not appear in full in the “I Do” wedding guide recently.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool board president, two others resign from Palmyra-EagleFeds knocked on Jefferson County’s doors during prohibitionFort Atkinson football: Grayvold out; Blackhawks looking for head coachLloyd P. KnoepfelJohnson Creek advances second Kwik TripJefferson County investigating Rock River drowningKwik Trip and ProhibitionSnowmobile trails closing Wednesday until further noticeTrial delayed in ex-Jefferson cop's misconduct caseRichard 'Dick' Traxler Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Davos remarks rife with distortion Exchanging vows in the outdoors Evers, doctors look at curbing vaping in county, state Wisconsin Senate approves 1 of 8 homelessness bills Wisconsin man caught with loaded gun at Milwaukee airport U.S. gets first case of mysterious new Chinese illness Pence coming to Wisconsin Capitol for school choice event Snowmobile trails closing Wednesday until further notice Local Info and Services Jefferson police reports Jan. 12-17 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 18 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 19 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 14 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 16 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 17 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 13 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 10 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 11 Fort Atkinson police reports Jan. 12 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Want to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Newsletters Classified Ads Arby's Job Fair McDermott Wayne Hayes Mike Foerster Fairhaven Help Wanted Fairhaven Help Wanted Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.