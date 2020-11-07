A longtime Fort Atkinson crossing guard is being remembered with a friendship bench at the corner where he helped Purdy and Luther elementary school pupils cross South Main and Park streets safely.
Walter “Wally” Melendez died of cancer July 20 at the age of 72. He had anchored that intersection from the summer of 2012 until this past spring.
On Friday, school, police and community representatives gathered to dedicate the bench for a video that will be posted later this week at www.fortschools.org.
“Wally was a true ambassador for the well-being of the children and families in Fort Atkinson,” said Purdy Elementary School principal Leigh Ann Scheuerell. “As a dedicated member of the police department, through his work as a school crossing guard, Wally demonstrated his care and concern to all he met in his everyday interactions.
“Wally was not simply a school crossing guard, but a friend, confidant, advisor and caregiver,” she continued. “He went above and beyond to make personal connections with all whom he met. His contagious and positive attitude could brighten anyone’s day. He took the time to get to know those he served by name. He could remember their families, their birthdays, their hobbies. He was the kind spirit that made you know you were appreciated and that you belonged.”
Scheuerell said that Melendez was an avid follower of Purdy’s Facebook Page and often sent positive notes and encouragement to students and staff.
“He truly was our biggest cheerleader and fan,” the principal added.
She said the friendship bench was placed where Melendez had an incredible positive impact and presence within the community.
“A quote that resonated with me that speaks so clearly of Wally says,
“’Your life touched so many others and will be remembered forever more, to leave the world a better place than it had been before’
“Wally, while we may not be able to see you everyday, we know that your legacy and memory will live on forever in our hearts,” Scheuerell said.
Dave Geiger, Luther Elementary School principal, echoed those senitments.
“It’s an honor to be celebrating the life of Wally today,” he said. “He was an absolutely wonderful man. I still remember the first time I got to meet him and from there, it was a great relationship and friendship.”
Geiger noted that Melendez periodically would stop by the Luther office and chat.
“I always felt confident when I would send kids to cross near Main and Park in Fort Atkinson, whether they were walking home or going to Purdy during summer school and transferring campuses,” he recalled. “I always knew that Wally would greet them and smile and make them feel special and welcome. He always had that way about him, making people feel that they were the only person in the room.”
The Luther principal also pointed out that Melendez volunteered his time at the DARE graduation and with BASE, formerly, the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Atkinson.
“Wally was just a wonderful man,” Geiger said. “He touched many lives and it was an honor to get to know him as a friend and as a person. “So thank you, Wally, for making a difference in the Fort Atkinson community for our kids and all our adults, as well. You will be missed.”
Also offering remarks was Fort Atkinson Police Department Officer Dan Hefty, the school liaison officer.
“Wally was just the kindest, friendliest, happiest guy you could have met,” he said.
He recalled that although they didn’t know him well, Melendez sent flowers when he and his wife, Officer Lisa Hefty, had their first child.
“It was like the beginning of a really, really good friendship and relationship with Wally,” the officer said.
“A couple, three weeks before Wally passed, he sent me an email and asked if I could stop down by his place. He had been having some health issues that I knew about,” Hefty recalled. “When I got there, Wally told me that his doctor said that he had maybe four weeks to live. Wally made me promise him that I wouldn’t tell anybody because he didn’t want a pity party. He wanted to be remembered with a big smile and making other people happy and impacting their lives in positive ways. That’s just the way he was. He always had a way to put a smile on everyone’s face.”
Officer Hefty said he could stop at the corner whenever Melendez was working and would learn more about the pupils and their families, what’s going on and who’s who than from any computer program at the police station.
“Punching the name in the computer will tell you where they live and who their parents are, but he knew everything about all these kids and their families because he cared so much,” Hefty said. “He cared to ask questions, he cared to interact with kids and their families, and he was part of the family between Luther and Purdy and the community of Fort Atkinson.”
Noting that Melendez leaves big shoes to fill, Hefty said of the late crossing guard, “He was a great man and will be deeply missed by a lot of people.”
Scheuerell extended a big thanks to all who made the friendship bench possible: Callie and Craig Smillie and Foust Foundations for donating time and supplies for the installation of the concrete; Midstates Recreation for helping with the purchase of the bench; Humphrey Floral & Gift for the fall arrangements at the dedication; Nasco for donating and engraving the plaque, which reads, “Kindness is spreading sunshine into other people’s lives regardless of weather. — RAKtivist”; and Josh Carter, district building and grounds director, and Andy Selle, Fort Atkinson city engineer, who helped secure the space for the bench.
The principal also thanked all the many school families and community members for donating funds, as well as Rachel Broadhead, Purdy Parent-Teacher Organization vice president, who helped organize and orchestrate the dedication in Wally’s memory.
“This would not have been possible without you!” she told Broadhead.
After the taping, Broadhead shared a few thoughts.
“The first time I spoke with Wally, I told him how wonderful it was for him to treat all the kids the way he does,” she said. “He said that he treated them the way he would treat his own grandkids and that he wanted their days to start and end well.
“We need more Wallys in the world, for people to set forth each day thinking about how we can make the day better for someone else,” Broadhead added. “Wally is missed. We were lucky to have him in our community.”
She reported that more than $1,700 was raised in the community. Since the funds exceeded the bench project cost, the remainder will be used to support the safety patrol program’s purchase of much-needed vests and raincoats for the elementary school safety patrol teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.