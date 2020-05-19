JEFFERSON — In his 36 years of service to the federal government, Joseph Seeber has seen a lot of things change ... and a lot of things stay the same.
Technological advances, a structural deficit in post office funding, and new precautions in the era of the coronavirus have brought about changes in how the work is done.
However, what hasn’t changed is the vital service that the post office provides.
Especially as the coronavirus pandemic has isolated many of the most vulnerable residents from other supports, the U.S. Postal Service has played a key role in getting those people the medicine and food they need, the checks they rely on, and quite possibly the only remnant of personal interaction they experience in a day.
Seeber, a 1983 Jefferson High School graduate, said that working with the postal service has been incredibly rewarding, and that the best part about it is getting out into the community and interacting with people — even from a distance.
Seeber marked his last day at the Jefferson Post Office a week ago Friday. Retiring as the last of the “old guard,” he said, he’s leaving the local post office in good hands with the younger generation of postal carriers.
The Jefferson native actually has spent his entire life in government service. Immediately after graduating from high school, Seeber entered the Army in July of 1983, serving as a paratrooper.
He served four years, during which he suffered a knee injury that required him to walk regularly for rehabilitation.
That’s when he started looking into the postal service, which promised a stable position, decent pay and a pension.
Seeber worked a couple of short stints at other jobs before landing a position with the Lake Mills post office in November of 1987 as a carrier and clerk, mostly the latter.
A couple of years later, the opportunity opened up for him to return to his hometown to work for the Jefferson post office.
Arlen Sterling retired and Seeber took over the City 1 route, which he handled for 21 years. Incidentally, this was the route on which Sterling lived, and Seeber was tickled to be able to deliver his predecessor’s mail.
Later, he moved on to the City 2 route for eight years and City 3 route for three years.
One memorable day in May of 2007, he happened to be on the spot in time to save a dog that inadvertently was being dragged behind a vehicle.
“I was on my route, by St. Mark’s church near East Elementary,” Seeber recalled. “I was coming up the street (in the post office Jeep) and saw a dog hanging off the back of a passing pickup truck.”
The dog had been tied to the back of the pickup and had fallen off. The owner, who was driving, had not noticed the dog’s dilemma.
“It was scary seeing that dog dragging,” Seeber said. “So I was trying to wave the driver down. I did a ‘U-ie’ and chased them down. We got past the meat market and I finally got them pulled over.
“Then when the driver came out and saw the dog hanging there, they started bawling,” he said.
Having had CPR training, Seeber started the procedure on the unconscious dog and it started breathing again.
With emergency services now on the site, Seeber bid the dog, owner and spectators goodbye, saying, “Well, I gotta get back to work now,” and he carried on with his route.
Though he hadn’t done it for the attention, Seeber’s good deed wound up being written up in the Daily Jefferson County Union and the Watertown Daily Times.
He noted that many times, postal workers will be in the position to save someone — human or animal — because they’re the ones who are out and about, checking on the same addresses every day. Thus, they often are the ones who will notice when something’s wrong.
Seeber has a sterling record in terms of safety, having never had an accident in a postal vehicle — or his own vehicle, he noted.
“What I like best about the postal service is the service part — being out on the street with our customers,” Seeber said.
He noted that residents especially were glad to see him when they were expecting a check or a package.
Now with the world in partial shutdown mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, carriers have had to take extra precautions to keep their distance and to avoid direct contact with residents.
Residents, for their part, were keeping their distance as well, though some expressed their thanks by decorating mailboxes or waving through closed windows.
“For the first few weeks, every day was like a Saturday morning, when everyone’s still sleeping,” Seeber said. “It was real quiet.”
Now, he said, people are moving around more, but the post office still has to take precautions.
After 36 years in government service — 32 with the United States Postal Service — Seeber felt this was the right time for him to retire.
He’s gone from being the new guy to the old guard and is ready to turn the job over to younger employees.
This might also prove a wise move in terms of the future of the postal service instead.
Unlike other government agencies, the postal service always has been self-supporting and making a profit. However, the volume of higher-profit-margin items like first-class mail and marketing mailers has dropped off in recent years, while the postal service has been barred from raising rates.
Meanwhile, in 2006, Congress passed a law to require the postal service to pre-fund 75 years worth of retiree health benefits in the span of 10 years, at a cost of approximately $110 billion.
Although the money is intended to be set aside for future postal retirees, the funds instead are being diverted to help pay down the national debt.
This has created a funding crisis that, in conjunction with societal trends and complications due to the coronavirus, is threatening the existence of the post office, he said.
In the last month, the Washington Post reported that the U.S. Treasury Department projects that the USPS will be “financially illiquid” by Sept. 30 of this year.
The USPS is projected to lose $2 billion per month through the current recession. Meanwhile, the postal service, like other “essential” employers, is grappling with losses of employee time due to illness.
The Washington Post this month reported that some 500 postal workers across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 and 462 others are “presumed positive.”
All this comes as the postal service is delivering more packages than ever before, serving as a lifeline to shuttered businesses which have had to switch to mail service, and handling millions of 2020 census forms and absentee ballots.
“I remember at the beginning of my career, they were talking about privatizing the post office,” Seeber said. “Now they’re talking about privatization again.”
In his view, he said, that would be a mistake. Leaving mail and package delivery to private companies would result in steep rate increases, leaving more vulnerable folks unable to pay for their needed deliveries such as prescriptions.
He also said he sees that leading to differential costs for people who live in out-of-the-way rural locations as opposed to in city centers and more populous areas.
He also expressed doubts about whether the newly-named postmaster general — who came from private industry rather than up through the ranks of the postal service itself — would be the right fit for the job.
Seeber’s prescription for the service’s current financial woes would be to stop pre-funding retirements so far in advance, potentially to cut out extra layers of management, and. if possible, provide grant funding right now to see the vital service through the pandemic when people are relying on the service in ways they haven’t before.
As he looks forward to retirement, Seeber said, he plans to relax and spend more time with his hobbies, including woodworking, motorcycle riding, fishing, hunting, just being outside in nature and eventually — coronavirus allowing — traveling to Hawaii.
