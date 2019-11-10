FARMINGTON — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Nov. 4 at the Farmington Town Hall.
Laura Traver gave a presentation about her experience at Fall Forum.
The graduating Cloverbuds were welcomed as full 4-H members.
In old business, the club discussed the recent community service at Tractor Supply, approved the new club bylaws and were updated on the new club T-shirts.
In new business, the club voted to reimburse the leader for expenses from recent community service events.
The photo challenge for the month was “Signs of Fall.” Brook Barnes won the “On the Spot” award and Colleen Wilson won the photo artistry award. The photo challenge for next month will be “Thankful.”
Upcoming events include the 4-H Fun Night/Share Fair Nov. 15, members’ Activity Meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Johnson Creek Culver’s, Loaves and Fishes service Nov. 25 and the bellringing for the Salvation Army from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly.
The next meeting will take place Dec. 3.
