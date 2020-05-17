FARMINGTON — The Farmington All Stars 4-H club was not able to meet in May due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
However, club members did their annual fundraiser, the flower and vegetable sale.
The club, as a whole, sold $1,688 worth of plants through this sale.
The week after Mother’s Day, club members and their families picked up their orders at Jelli’s Market in Helenville, which grew all of the plants.
While club members still are unable to meet, the club is holding an online photo challenge, with the theme “Signs of Spring.” Club members can send their pictures to photo leader Pam Chickering Wilson at pchickering@gmail.com.
