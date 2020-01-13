The Farmington All Stars 4-H Club met Jan. 7 at the Farmington Town Hall.
Turner Hombsch, a former club member, presented the club with a flag that was flown over Afghanistan while he was serving in the Air Force National Guard. Earlier in the year, the club had put together a care package for him in Afghanistan.
In old business, the club discussed its roster, which will be updated shortly.
In new business, the club voted to go ice skating at Nagawicka Park Feb. 9.
Other upcoming events include recordbook training at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Johnson Creek Public Library and Family Game Night at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the town hall.
The photo challenge for this month was “Thankful.”
Next month’s photo challenge will be “Signs of Winter.”
