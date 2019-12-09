WATERTOWN — The Farmington All Stars 4-H Club got together on Dec. 3 at Watertown Bowl for a short meeting and bowling party.
There was only one item of business. The club voted to reimburse Becky Mueller for food items provided for the Loaves and Fishes community service.
Upcoming events include Bellringing and caroling at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 14, and officer training, which will be at 1:30 the same day at the Extension office.
The photo challenge of “Thankful” was carried over through the January meeting.
In addition to bowling, the club also did a White Elephant gift exchange.
The next meeting will take place Jan. 7 at the Farmington Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.