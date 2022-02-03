Farmington All-Stars meet Michael Wilson 4-H club reporter Feb 3, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARMINGTON - The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Feb. 1 at the Farmington Town Hall.The club discussed a number of upcoming activities.A tentative date of March 9 has been chosen for the "Project Linus" tie-blanket making activity for charity. No time has yet been announced.Tentative dates have been set for the roadside cleanup April 23 and the Farmington Fields cleanup May 14.Club members were invited to volunteer for the Jefferson County Dairy breakfast, which will take place June 4 and the Watertown Agribusiness Club's Dairy Breakfast June 18 and 19.A tentative date has been set for a project night March 19, at which members will be able to give presentations and/or lead activities about the projects they're involved in.Other upcoming events include a May game night.The next club meeting will be March 1 at the Farmington Town Hall.The April meeting has been moved to April 12 instead of the first week in April, because the town hall needs the space for elections on April 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Early morning blaze causes 'total loss’ of home Rebecca Sue "Becky" Erdman Jeanette A. Brumm Timothy Staude John "Pike" Teipner Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.