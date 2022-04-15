Farmington All-Stars set events Michael Wilson 4-H club reporter Apr 15, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARMINGTON - The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met on April 12 at the Farmington Town Hall.Before the meeting began, members collected donations for the Humane Society of Jefferson County and turned in orders for our club flower and vegetable sale fundraiser.Treasurer Noah Hudson reported that the club presented scholarships to Miranda Blake (2020 honoree) and Laura Traver (2021 honoree).In new business, the club scheduled a game day and project night starting at 2pm on May 22.Other upcoming events include a roadside cleanup set for April 23 and a Farmington fields cleanup set May 14. A new coordinator is needed for the June dairy drive.Finally, the club brainstormed ideas for activities for next year, including a bowling event.The next meeting will take place on May 3 at the town hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Baseball: Blackhawks down Vikings to earn first win Sean G. Stark Track and field: Jefferson boys win five events, take second place at Spartan Invitational Softball roundup: Messmann homers as Eagles top Trojans; Blackhawks lose to Vikings on walk-off hit David L. "Speed" Vogel Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
