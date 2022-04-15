FARMINGTON -  The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met on April 12 at the Farmington Town Hall.

Before the meeting began, members collected donations for the Humane Society of Jefferson County and turned in orders for our club flower and vegetable sale fundraiser.

Treasurer Noah Hudson reported that the club presented scholarships to Miranda Blake (2020 honoree) and Laura Traver (2021 honoree).

In new business, the club scheduled a game day and project night starting at 2pm on May 22.

Other upcoming events include a roadside cleanup set for April 23 and a Farmington fields cleanup set May 14. A new coordinator is needed for the June dairy drive.

Finally, the club brainstormed ideas for activities for next year, including a bowling event.

The next meeting will take place on May 3 at the town hall.

