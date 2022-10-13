The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Oct. 4 at the Farmington Town Hall.

First on the agenda was officer elections for the 2022-23 year. Connor Gerstner will be serving at president, Peyton Greving as vice president, Sarah Wagner as secretary and Noah Hudson as treasurer, with Michael Wilson returning as reporter and a committee including Layla Turner, Emily Goebel, and Ella Greving as historians.

