JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library announces a few upcoming programs.
Library programming
Wet Felting Craft Program, Jan. 27, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Make a geode or a keychain using wool fibers. A local wool felting expert will teach you how to make a fun craft using the wet felting technique. All supplies will be provided.
RC Car Meet Up and Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. to noon.
Monthly meet-up and workshop that is held on the 1st Saturday of each month. Bring your own RC car and show off your skills with other enthusiasts or use one provided by the library. Participants will meet in the youth department before heading up to the meeting room to test their driving skills on an obstacle course. Is your car broken or doesn’t work? Bring it to the workshop where it can be worked on. Limited tools and supplies will be available. All ages are invited, even grown-ups.
Youth programming
Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
