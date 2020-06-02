JEFFERSON — In an article in Monday{/span}‘s Daily Jefferson County Union about Jefferson Class of 2020 earning $1,248,230 in scholarships, the Daily Union inadvertently listed two students’ genders incorrectly.
Receiving a total of $49,500 was Rileigh Clark, the daughter of Danielle and Todd Clark. Clark plans to attend Bellin College in Green Bay to study radiation therapy.
Clark received a $12,000 Bellin College Admissions Scholarship, a $34,000 Bellin College Merit Scholarship, a $500 Bellin College Summer Camp Scholarship and a $1,000 Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation Dr. Tom and Mary Nordland Scholarship.
In addition, she received a $1,000 Jefferson Utilities/WPPI Energy 2020 Public Power Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Brian Turley Health Care Profession Scholarship.
Receiving theJule Smith Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500 was Reese Fetherston, the son of Heather and Greg Fetherston.
He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study business.
The Daily Union apologizes for the errors.
