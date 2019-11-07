The Fort Atkinson FFA is hosting a meet-and-greet with local first responders and members of the military Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Fort Atkinson High School front parking lot.
Come out and meet the men and women who keep the community safe and see the equipment they use every day. This is a great way to say “Thank You” to those who risk it all to keep us safe.
Expected at the event will be: Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Jefferson County SWAT, Jefferson County K9, Ryan Brother Ambulance, Army National Guard and UW CHETA (Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport Ambulance), as well as a 3 p.m. landing of the UW MedFlight (for approximately 30 to 45 minutes).
The list is subject to change based on weather and emergency calls.
This event is free, but donations will be accepted toward the S.E.R.V.E.S. appreciation dinner that will be held Sunday night for all first responders, veterans, active military and their families.
