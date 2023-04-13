Riverfront Park's Diamond 2 is home to the Jefferson High School Varsity Girls Softball Team. The surface was rolled to flatten bumps Wednesday by Nathan Ostrowsky of the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department. "We have been getting both Diamond 2 and 3 ready for the high school teams, as well as the school district-owned Fischer Field for the Jefferson High School Boys Baseball Team," said Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department Director Cyndi Keller. "The diamonds at Riverfront are over 30 years old, I believe."
JEFFERSON — Spring is, of course, a busy time for staff at the City of Jefferson Park and Recreation Department and workers were found throughout the municipality Wednesday neatening up facilities for the warmer months of 2023.
Staff member Nathan Ostrowsky was found working in an 80-degree April temperature, rolling the bumps out of Diamond 2 at Riverfront Park — home of the Jefferson High School Girls Softball Team.
"During April and May, the city parks department is very busy with many tasks, from turning water on in all restroom and concession facilities, cleaning up winter debris in the parks, planting trees, getting flower beds ready, prepping athletic fields for programs and grass mowing," said Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department Director Cyndi Keller. "This is in addition to maintaining the VFW Recreation Center and the Jefferson Senior Activity Center."
City staff will soon begin work to get the outdoor aquatic center ready for its scheduled June 8 opening, according to Keller.
“Our staff takes great pride in making sure that our facilities are ready for the various organizations that use them," Keller said of sites such as Riverfront Park. "We want to make sure that our users have a good experience in our facilities.”
The city maintains five ball diamonds during the spring and summer months, Keller said.
"We prep all three fields at Riverfront Park and both school-owned fields at Fischer Field and the High School," Keller said. "The fields are used by the high school, recreation department, Jr. Eagle baseball, Jr. Eagle softball and Blue Devil teams."
