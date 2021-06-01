JOHNSON CREEK — The Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing its investigation into a two-vehicle crash — with car fires and two serious injuries — that occurred at 10:42 a.m. on Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek.
According to information provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol, its troopers were called to, “a multiple vehicle crash in Jefferson County on I-94, westbound, at mile marker 263. State patrol units, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, there were two vehicles on fire and it was determined that Med-Flight (helicopter) was needed, due to the injuries on scene.”
The State Patrol reported that, due to blockage from the crash and rescue measures, I-94 westbound lanes were closed for approximately 80 minutes.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Scott Jarvella, all lanes were reopened and the crash remains under investigation.
Jarvella said Tuesday afternoon that, although injuries were “substantial” to two people in the crash, no names could be released until the completion of the investigation and the crash, so far, has led to no fatalities. He said, that no citations have been issued.
“The troopers are doing some followup and working on it,” Jarvella said of the crash study “The investigation is ongoing.”
Assisting agencies included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Lake Mills Fire Department and EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.