First Congregational Church UCC, Fort Atkinson, will host the 51st Annual Tour concert performed by the Alleluia Sound High School Choir and Good Vibrations Handbell Choir from the First Congregational- UCC of Crystal Lake, Illinois.
The public is invited to attend Friday at 7:30 p.m., free of charge. Refreshments will be provided after the Friday evening concert.
The choirs will depart Friday to perform at several different locations during the four-day period beginning that evening with the 7:30 p.m. concert at First Congregational Church UCC in Fort Atkinson.
They will then travel to Stillwater, Minnesota, where they will share music during worship services at First Presbyterian Church and a retirement community in Stillwater, Minnesota, The Lakes at Stillwater, and then conclude their tour back in Crystal Lake with their “Welcome Home Concert” on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m.
The choirs are directed by Ann Tucker, Director of Music. Accompanist is Danielle Cairoli. The choirs are made up of students age 14-18 from Crystal Lake Central High School, Crystal Lake South High School and Huntley High School.
For further information about the upcoming concert at First Congregational Church UCC in Fort Atkinson, please call the church office at 920-563-4802. The church is located at 31 W. Milwaukee Avenue in Fort Atkinson and is handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.