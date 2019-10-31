JEFFERSON — Typically, high school sports programs have dedicated booster groups raising large amounts of money to help pay for uniforms, equip-
ment and competition needs, while most other extracurriculars get by on a patchwork of assorted fundraisers.
Social studies teacher Wayne Ellinghausen remembers his own high school years as a rolling series of fundraisers, with various clubs trying to raise money by selling not-so-great candy, costly candles, overpriced wrapping paper or other random items.
Families trying to support their children’s activities wound up taking home a lot of “stuff” they didn’t need or want, and most of the money they spent actually went to the producers of the candy or wrap, not the programs the fundraisers were designed to help.
“When I was growing up, I was in band, sports and Academic Decathlon,” Ellinghausen said. “We always seemed to be doing fundraisers around the clock. I think people are getting burnt out on classic fundraisers.”
Though he doesn’t advise any clubs himself, Ellinghausen got the idea for a big event that would benefit all of the school clubs, hopefully eliminating the need for so many small fundraisers.
Most importantly, all money raised at the event would go directly into the extracurricular programs, without a cut being taken out for some out-of-the-area company.
That fundraiser, Jefferson High School’s first-ever Team Trivia Night, has been set for Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Jefferson High School commons.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the contest will begin at 6.
“Athletics tend to get a lot of attention, while clubs can be overlooked,” Ellinghausen said.
“My goal is to eliminate the one-off fundraising every club does,” he said. “The money raised in those commercial fundraisers is only a fraction of what people actually spend on them. It’s a lot of time and effort for minimal gain.”
The teacher noted that Jefferson High School offers more than 30 clubs, from the popular AFS foreign student club to History Bowl to the Tomorrow’s Hope club benefiting the local healthcare system, Latino Club, Health Occupation Students of America, and many more.
“The trivia night would help bring in funds for all of the clubs, allowing them to expand what they do, in terms of field trips, community service, competitions and more,” he said.
The team trivia event is open to all ages, from high-schoolers and their family members to supporters from the community.
“We’ve designed it to be really family-friendly,” Ellinghausen said.
The social studies teacher said he has seen the popularity of trivia contests grow, offering a regular in-school trivia competition during the high school’s I/E time (intervention/enrichment period).
He said that he offers the in-school trivia competition every Friday in his room. Participation is completely optional, but the activity’s popularity just keeps growing.
It started out with just five dedicated students, then bumped up to 15 regulars. Now he hosts around 30 students every Friday for the in-school competition, he said.
Trivia always has been a passion of Ellinghausen’s. He grew up as a devotee of movies, music and books and enjoyed trying to beat the contestants on the “Jeopardy” quiz show on television.
“There’s a lot of useless information in my head,” he said. “I did trivia contests with my friends back in college. It’s a lot of fun — it doesn’t really matter if you are good at trivia or not.”
The Nov. 9 competition will involve seven rounds of trivia consisting of 10 questions each. In between each regular round will be music trivia.
In addition, the event will include a silent auction, featuring various themed baskets, to raise additional funds.
The concession stands will be open during the event, run by the Jefferson High School athletic booster clubs.
As of last week, 12 teams had preregistered. The event has room for 60 teams of up to eight people each.
“We hope to fill the commons,” Ellinghausen said.
After the event wraps up, organizers will disperse the proceeds evenly among all of the clubs.
Ellinghausen said he and other organizers have been preparing for the trivia event for the past year, with all of the questions written last spring. Ellinghausen and physics teacher Cory Militzer will emcee the event.
Ellinghausen said that organizers intentionally set this event in November so as not to compete with the long-standing Jefferson Optimist Club trivia contest.
Now it’s a matter of getting the word out.
“Students, families, community members are all welcome to participate,” he said.
Ellinghausen said that coordinators are asking teams to pre-register to facilitate event set-up.
The charge to participate is $10 for adult competitors and $5 for student competitors. It is not necessary to pay ahead of time; registration is just to assure an accurate count.
Pre-registration runs through Nov. 7.
To register, people may contact Ellinghausen via his school email at ellinghausenw@sdoj.org.
Ellinghausen said he’d love to make this an annual event, as a way to create a regular stream of money to support all of the extracurriculars offered by the high school.
