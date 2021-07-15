FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One person who went missing from a Colorado River rafting trip in the Grand Canyon during a flash flood was found alive Thursday while rescuers were searching for a second person.
The flood was part of monsoon storms that have inundated Arizona this week, including in Flagstaff where city streets were left a muddy mess when water filled with logs and debris swept through. Cleanup was under way Thursday with the threat of more rain looming.
At the Grand Canyon, a torrent of water through a slot canyon washed away the camp where two commercial rafts with 30 passengers had pulled off the river to stay Wednesday evening, said Grand Canyon spokeswoman Joelle Baird. Authorities initially believed that two people had been swept into the river but one was found uninjured Thursday at the camp that the group had abandoned to find a safer place to sleep, Baird said.
The second person was unaccounted for, Baird said.
