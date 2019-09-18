Fort Atkinson (0-4, 0-2 Badger South) at Monroe (2-2, 1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jones Dairy Farm Stadium, Fort Atkinson High School
RADIO: 940 AM WFAW
with Brett Ketterman and Josh Smith
Monroe prides itself on being a fundamentally sound, systematically disciplined team.
That’s how they managed to beat Watertown, a team that had visions of competing for a Badger South title before an injury to a key offensive lineman significantly hurt their offense.
The Cheesemakers rely on a steady diet of rushing plays. They lost to Sauk in Week 1 and beat Portage by one point in Week 2.
Of course, as mentioned by head coach Brady Grayvold last week, that doesn’t much matter for Fort Atkinson as the Blackhawks continue to focus on improving themselves before they can focus on specific tactics for an opponent.
“They are a physical team,” Grayvold said. “That doesn’t impact our preparation so much as it’s you us needing to stop what they want to do.
“(Monroe) knows what they want to run against almost every look we give them, so we need to be in position and be disciplined.”
The Fort Atkinson offense has shown progress since its two-offensive touchdown season in 2018. Though the injury to sophomore quarterback Carson Baker in the Week 4 loss to Stoughton is not helpful, it shouldn’t be the end of the world for the Blackhawks.
“(Sophomore) Cade Cosson will be our quarterback and it doesn’t limit us at all,” Grayvold said. “He can do a bunch of things well.”
Jefferson (2-2, 2-2 RVC) at Edgerton (3-1, 3-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jefferson High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM with
Sean Maloney and John Kipper
Last week, the Jefferson Eagles dropped their second game in a row. The Eagles haven’t lost three in a row since 2015, when they lost three in a row to close the season.
It’s simple, little things that have kept the Eagles from winning the last two weeks. Jefferson coach Steve Gee pointed out that a small block on the back side of a counter play was the difference between a big, touchdown run and a tackle for a loss.
So, the Eagles have gone back to basics this week.
“We didn’t quite go all the way back to gentlemen, this is a football, but it was pretty close,” Gee said. “We talked about angles and footwork. Making the right cuts to take the right routes.
“In my mind, the turnovers are coming from not taking the right angle or not being lined up right. We have to take care of the ball. It’s all small stuff.”
Edgerton played Evansville to a close loss and handily defeated Brodhead/Juda. Both Jefferson and Edgerton had similar victories over McFarland.
Though the nod goes to Edgerton when looking at the resumes to this point in the season, Jefferson is a disciplined, complete game away from being back to the standard established over the last decade.
“We have to be disciplined. It’s all power and counter,” Gee said. “The lineup is different because they’re in shotgun, but the play is the same. All of the things that teams would talk about us are kind of the same for them. It’s just a little bit different.
“We’ve had a good week. Energy-wise, guys were good. Hopefully that carries into the game on Friday against Edgerton.”
Menominee Indian (2-2) at Johnson Creek (4-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Johnson Creek High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM with
Sean Maloney and John Kipper
Johnson Creek hosts an unfamiliar opponent when Menominee Indian arrives for homecoming on Friday night.
The Eagles enter the game having beaten Wild Rose 40-2 last week.
“They looked pretty good against Wild Rose,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We wanted to schedule a bigger school again to see where we are. We’ve never played them before. I am interested to see what they bring to the table.”
Offensively, the Eagles vary from a spread attack to a wishbone formation. They are led by Tiger Dixon (678 yards passing), Pasen Waupoose (222 yards rushing) and Andre Corn (320 yards receiving, 71 yards rushing).
“They have some real good size,” Wagner said. “Their two offensive tackles are 350 pounds plus. Their fullback/linebacker is 235.”
Menominee Indian runs a 44 stack defensively.
“They do a lot of blitzing up the middle,” Wagner said.
Johnson Creek enters the game relatively healthy. Junior tight end Wyatt Owen is hoping to play despite a recent ankle sprain.
Senior quarterback Justin Swanson has been the embodiment of balanced with 461 passing yards and 460 rushing yards. Senior running back Sam Budig has 318 rushing yards. Sophomore receiver Skylor Griffiths has 206 receiving yards. Owen has 154.
OTHER GAMES
Friday’s games
Whitewater (1-3 RVC) at McFarland (2-2 RVC), 7 p.m.
Lake Mills (3-1, 0-0 Capitol North) at Poynette (2-2, 0-0)
Lakeside Lutheran (2-2, 0-0 Capitol North) at Columbus (3-1, 0-0)
Palmyra-Eagle (3-1, 1-1 Trailways Large) vs. Horicon/Hustisford (2-1, 0-0)
Cambridge (3-1) at Boscobel (0-4)
Milton (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) vs. Oregon (2-2, 1-1)
Deerfield (0-4, 0-2 Trailways Small) vs. Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 0-1)
