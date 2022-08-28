CAMBRIDGE -- Each time the Cambridge offense had a chance to drive down the field, the Deerfield defense was up to the challenge.
The Demons kept the Blue Jays out of the end zone on four different drives in the fourth quarter, earning a 20-12 victory at Cambridge High School.
“Cambridge kept battling,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “That’s a really good football team, very well coached, but we were able to hold off and make one more play.”
While last year’s game featured plenty of offense, the defense set the tone for this year’s game. After Deerfield recovered a fumble, Deerfield senior quarterback Tommy Lees scored on a nine-yard run, putting the Demons up 6-0 in the first quarter.
The Deerfield defense set up another scoring drive as junior linebacker Jackson Drobac picked off a pass. Lees then threw a swing pass to senior running back Mason Betthauser, who followed his blocking for a 13-yard TD. Betthauser also caught the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 14-0.
The Demons looked to close out the half with another drive, but an interception by Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kiefer Parish gave the Blue Jays the ball back with a minute left before halftime.
Faced with a fourth down, Cambridge ran a fake punt. Sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman, who also serves as the team’s punter, threw a pass intended for sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter. The ball deflected off a Deerfield player’s hands and fell into the hands of Holzhueter, who raced into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown.
“We had it in decent territory, and we just tried to roll the dice a little bit,” said Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil. “We got lucky that it bounced off his hands and Drew caught it, ran it in and that gave us a little momentum going into halftime.”
Receiving the second-half kickoff, the Blue Jays used the momentum built before half to drive down the field. After Buckman completed a pass to Parish on fourth down, the Blue Jays scored after Buckman rushed for a nine-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 14-12.
“We’re competing, we’re learning how to get better,” said Klingbeil. “Our young kids are learning what varsity football is all about, and they were in some high-pressure situations tonight.”
Before the end of the third quarter, Buckman led another drive down the field for Cambridge. However, the Demons (2-0) kept the Blue Jays out of the end zone and a missed field goal kept the Demons in front.
With seven minutes left in the fourth, the Blue Jays were backed up to their two yard-line. Buckman hit sophomore wide receiver Nick Ellickson on a 32-yard pass to kickstart a drive. However, Deerfield junior linebacker Austin Anderson picked off a pass off on a deflection to get the ball back to the Demons.
The Blue Jays (0-2) forced a three-and-out next, but Deerfield’s defense held tough and stopped the Blue Jays on a fourth-down conversion. Attempting to run out the clock for Deerfield, Lees fumbled, giving the ball back to the Blue Jays with two minutes left.
Deerfield sophomore defensive back Zack Hansen then picked off a pass. Looking to close out the game, Lees broke off a 54-yard touchdown run to put the Demons up 20-12 with a minute left.
On the touchdown run, Deerfield was called for an illegal formation penalty. Klingbeil declined the penalty to save some time for Cambridge and get the ball back to the offense. The Blue Jays then stopped the two-point conversion on the next play to keep it a one-score game.
Buckman got the Blue Jays down the field into Deerfield territory, hitting Parish on a pass and successfully stopping the clock with one second left after a spike.
Attempting a Mail-Mary pass to the end zone, Buckman lofted a pass that fell into the hands of Holzhueter, who came running through a crowd to catch a potentially game-tying touchdown. However, the Blue Jays were called for an illegal formation penalty, and had to replay the down.
On the next play, Buckman was intercepted by Lees as time expired.
Lees was the game’s leading rusher with 18 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
For Cambridge, Buckman was 20 of 39 passing for 293 yards. Ellickson caught five passes for 66 yards. Holzhueter recorded a game-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble for the Blue Jays.
Cambridges opens Eastern Suburban Conference play at home versus Palmyra-Eagle this week.
DEERFIELD 20, CAMBRIDGE 12
Deerfield 6 8 0 6 — 20
Cambridge 0 6 6 0 — 12
First quarter
D — Lees 9 run (two-point conversion failed)
Second quarter
D — Lees 13 pass to Betthauser (two-point conversion successful to Betthauser)
C — Buckman 44 pass to Holzhueter (kick failed)
Third quarter
C — Buckman 8 run (two-point conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
D — Lees 54 run (two-point conversion failed)
Team statistics — Total yards: C 451, D 313. Rushing att.-yds: C 25-158 D 28-217. Passing yards: C 293, D 96. Fumbles lost: C 1 D 1.
