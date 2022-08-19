The Blackhawks and Red Hawks have had the entire offseason to think about how good it would feel to hand their rival a season-opening defeat.
After a late defensive stand, it was Fort Atkinson left savoring the sweet smell of success.
Fort Atkinson's football team pushed ahead early and hung on in the final minute to defeat Milton 20-14 in a nonconference game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
"One of the greatest feelings ever, especially coming off of last season when they kind of handed it to us (29-0 in the season opener)," Fort senior quarterback Dane Brost said of his emotions postgame.
"We got going after that last season. It was nice to get a good start going this year. Tonight felt great."
The Blackhawks scored on their opening possession of the game, recovered a fumble and punched it in again early in the second to lead 17-0. Milton senior quarterback Aidan Schoen threw a pair of touchdowns, including a 30-yard strike to senior tight end Brogan McIntyre on a highly-lofted throw with 1 minute, 52 seconds left to give the Red Hawks new life.
Senior Xander Wuetrich's onside kick was muffed by a Fort player before it had travelled 10 yards and sophomore Jaden Mair pounced on it at the Red Hawks 45-yard line. Milton had just over a minute and half to complete its rally but a third down sack, which was a combination effort from Fort senior defensive ends Jack Opperman and Logan Kees, halted progress. On fourth and long, Schoen threw a wobbler deep that fell incomplete. Fort retained possession with 26.6 seconds remaining and took one knee to end it.
"Anytime Fort plays Milton, you know it’s going to be a hard-hitting, tough-nosed game," Fort football coach Nick Nelson said. "Rodney (Wedig) is an awesome coach. He has them competing for four quarters. There was no quit in Milton. They got the breaks in the second half. Fortunately, we got one more."
The Blackhawks' opening drive was a thing of beauty, lasting 14 plays while covering 77 yards over 7:51. New starting tailback Mason Dressler, a junior, plowed in from two yards out to make it 7-0. Brost, in his first start, displayed his athleticism early, scrambling for 30 yards to springboard the drive. Dressler converted a short fourth down run to put the Blackhawks into the red zone. Fort moved the sticks again on fourth as senior wideout Eli Cosson caught a 13-yard pass to move it inside the five-yard line.
"I was a little nervous coming in," Brost said. "I think that’s normal. Everyone is nervous about their first couple games. We have been working hard the last three weeks getting ready to go and that showed tonight. We came and showed out."
Milton got off to an ominous start offensively as Opperman sprung free and sacked Schoen for a loss of nine on its first play. Five plays later, Fort senior linebacker Einrich Otte pounced on a loose ball, recovering it near midfield as the first quarter was drawing to a close.
Otte took a reverse and gained first-down yardage before Dressler, who had 15 carries totaling 68 yards, moved the chains again on a 10-yard scamper. Cosson capped the five-play drive by hauling in a 25-yard touchdown early in the second, pushing the lead to 14-0.
"We know Milton likes to blitz the edges," Nelson said. "Our protection was trying to fan out and make sure we kept Dane safe while giving him time and the ability to make the plays he was. What we did early in the game, I have to give credit to the guys up front.
"Our line was pushing, shoving and blocking through the whistle. Mason Dressler was doing a great job of falling forward. When you’re making positive yards after time you run the ball, life is easy."
After the Red Hawks turned it over on downs after starting close to midfield, Fort punted with under four minutes remaining until halftime.
Fort senior linebacker Tyler Narkis undercut an out route for an interception which was intended for senior Noah McLaughlin, putting the Blackhawks back in business inside the Milton 30.
Cosson helped Fort turn the turnover into points, nailing a 25-yard field goal for the halftime margin of 17-0.
"Our offensive lineman are just dogs," Brost said. "Those guys came to work and it showed there in the first quarter. In the second half, it slowed down a little there but they kept fighting. The key in the first half was the offensive line's play."
Milton came out of the locker room with a renewed sense of purpose and more energy. The Red Hawks engineered a nine-play drive covering 62 yards, cutting their deficit to 17-7 on a four-yard touchdown grab in the flat on fourth down by junior tailback Wyatt Smart. McLaughlin, who caught five passes totaling 101 yards, hauled in a deep ball down the sideline to get Milton inside the 10-yard line.
After a Fort punt, Milton had a good opportunity to score on consecutive possessions but turned it over on downs when a fourth and long pass from the 19-yard line sailed errant of senior wide receiver Brayden Bastian in the end zone.
The Blackhawks punted again but wouldn't be on defense for long as junior linebacker Camron Brown picked off Schoen deep in Milton territory. Jack Opperman had a catch to get it inside the 15 but a third-down sack by Milton senior defensive tackle Sam Henning brought out the kicking unit. Cosson delivered again, booting a 40-yard field goal through with room to spare that upped the lead to 20-7 with 8:47 left.
On Milton's ensuing drive, Fort senior defensive back Braeden Sayre jumped a passing lane on fourth and long for the team's third interception (and fourth turnover) of the night.
"We were rotating a lot of guys in the secondary," Nelson said. "We had young players who were making their first varsity start and a lot who were playing their first varsity snaps. It was a matter of keeping our guys fresh so they could stay focused and stay disciplined on the next play.
"The seniors we had back there – Eli Cosson and Braeden Sayre – stepped up at the end. Their experience really helped us late in the game. We were able to get pressure up front and that makes the life of the secondary easier."
The Blackhawk offense ran off 3:30 but turned it over on downs when fourth and long throw by Brost, who went 14-for-21 with 127 yards and one touchdown, no interceptions, fell incomplete.
McLaughlin caught a tightly-contested deep ball on the Red Hawks' fourth offensive play. McIntyre hauled in the aforementioned 30-yard touchdown on the very next play.
After Fort's special teams blunder, the defense stood up tall once more to close it out. The Blackhawks are out to prove the success of last season's breakthrough campaign was not a one-hit wonder.
"I think this is just a preview of what we can do," Brost said. "Most of the starters have played together for our whole lives since we were little kids.
"I think this is the start of what we are going to do. We are going to achieve a lot together as a group."
Cosson caught eight passes for 59 yards while Kees made three grabs for 51 yards.
Senior defensive back Tyler Hartman led Fort's defense, which permitted just 2.2 yards per rush, with 11 tackles while Opperman contributed 6.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks. Sayre made six stops. Schoen, meanwhile, went 11-for-30 throwing for 174 yards.
Nelson was impressed with the resolve and heart displayed by his bunch.
"Our kids have a lot of heart," Nelson said. "They really care about each other. When Milton put the pressure on us and got the momentum back, you could see guys starting to rally for each other.
"You could tell they were encouraging and celebrating when their teammates were making good plays. That’s what’s important in high school football. If you care more about the guy out there and the guy next to you more than yourself, you will have a good football team. Tonight, we played pretty good football."
The Blackhawks travel to face West Bend West on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 20, MILTON 14
Milton 0 0 7 7 -- 14
Fort 7 10 0 3 -- 20
First quarter
FA -- Dressler 1 run (Cosson kick)
Second quarter
FA -- Cosson 25 catch from Brost (Cosson kick)
FA -- Cosson 25 field goal
Third quarter
M -- Smart 4 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick)
Fourth quarter
FA -- Cosson 40 field goal
M -- McIntyre 30 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: M 243, FA 246; Passing yards: M 174, FA 127; Rushing attempts-yards: M 32-69, FA 30-119; Penalties: M 3-15, FA 9-70; Fumbles-lost M 1-1, FA 0-0; Interceptions thrown: M 3, FA 0; Time of possession: M 17:56, FA 30:04; First downs M 14, FA 13.
