L-Cats play Lodi

Lake Mills and Lodi renew acquaintances for the second time in three weeks as the teams square off in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game at Lodi High School on Friday.

The third-seeded L-Cats (7-3) face the second-seeded Blue Devils (8-2), who they beat 28-10 at home in week nine.

