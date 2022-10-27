Lake Mills and Lodi renew acquaintances for the second time in three weeks as the teams square off in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game at Lodi High School on Friday.
The third-seeded L-Cats (7-3) face the second-seeded Blue Devils (8-2), who they beat 28-10 at home in week nine.
"The advantages of this scenario are both teams know each other with being in-conference opponents," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "We see each other's film each week. We know what they do schematically well. They know what we do schematically well.
"It becomes about execution now and who is going to make plays and execute better from a turnover and ball security standpoint. It’s two good football teams this week. We made some things happen in the second half and got some turnovers last time. Hopefully we can execute against a well-coached program. It’s going to be a war and a battle."
Neither side is a stranger to these big games. Lake Mills is playing in its sixth Level 2 matchup since 2016. Before then, the program only had been to Level 2 or further twice (1987 and 1988). The L-Cats are 4-1 in their last five Level 2 outings.
The Blue Devils have missed the postseason just once since 2001 (excluding 2020 when they played during the spring season which did not offer playoffs). Before throttling Platteville last week, Lodi had not won a playoff game since topping Lake Mills in Level 1 in 2018. The Blue Devils were state finalists in 2015 and state champs in 2017.
This season, Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane, who has thrown for 1,236 yards and ran for 1,253 yards, has been the catalyst offensively. He's accounted for 29 touchdowns, including 19 on the ground.
"Defensively, we have to read our keys and trust our eyes," Huber said. "We have to limit their run game starting with Lane. He’s a good athlete and good player. We have to contain him and force a turnover or two.
"On special teams, we have to win the field position battle. We have to establish the run game. They stopped our run and were physical in the box two weeks ago. We need to have good ball security and generate explosive plays like we did last time. If we can do that, hopefully it will be the same result."
