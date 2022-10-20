Lakeside Lutheran’s football team opens the postseason by hosting Edgewood in a Division 4 Level 1 game on Friday.
The Warriors (7-2) are seeded fourth while the Crusaders (6-3) are seeded fifth. The two sides concluded Capitol Conference play in Madison last week with Lakeside earning a 13-10 victory.
The Warriors are playing in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and had won their postseason opener three years in a row until last season’s Level 1 loss to Columbus.
The two sides were extremely evenly matched in last week’s game, which did not feature a turnover. Lakeside amassed 226 yards of offense on four yards per play compared to 200 total yards on 5.1 yards for the Crusaders.
The Warriors possessed a 13-minute edge in time of possession despite playing without senior running back Nate Yaroch and not using senior quarterback Levi Birkholz, who returned from a one-game injury absence, in the running game.
The Crusaders are in the postseason for the third year in a row and lost to Lakeside 31-10 in a Level 1 contest in 2020. Edgewood was fairly balanced offensively last week, attempting 16 passes while running it 23 times. Abe Thompson, who ran it eight times for 89 yards, could see more touches. Edgewood played the second half of the season without its preferred starter at quarterback but still managed to average 29 points per game.
This week’s affair could well come down the final minutes of the fourth quarter as the sides face off for the second time in eight days with a Level 2 berth at stake.
