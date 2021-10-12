FALL RIVER — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in Johnson Creek’s 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Fall River/Rio on Friday.
“I thought the kids competed extremely well,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Our defense bent a little, but when they scored, we answered the call.”
Johnson Creek (5-3, 3-3 in conference) rallied from an 8-0 first quarter deficit with Bredlow throwing touchdown passes of 80 yards to sophomore receiver Taylor Joseph and 20 yards to senior running back Isaac Hartz in the second quarter. Bredlow also ran in a two-point conversion to put the Bluejays up 14-8 at halftime.
Fall River/Rio (3-6, 3-3) regained the lead on Ayden Price’s 3-yard touchdown run and junior quarterback Matthew Miller’s two-point conversion run to go up 16-14 with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Bluejays moved back in front on Bredlow’s 37-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run to take a 22-16 lead with 11:46 left in regulation. The go-ahead drive came after Bredlow suffered an injury.
Bredlow left the game for a few plays after catching a cleat in the face. Senior Austin Anton-Pernat stepped in at quarterback and completed two passes for 34 yards, including a 23-yarder on third down to Joseph.
“A lot of credit to Austin there,” Wagner said. “When Dylan went out, we didn’t know if he would come back. There was blood pouring down his face. My compliments to the trainer. Austin was in there plays and made a clutch throw on a third and eight. That’s a senior stepping up and making big play for us.”
From there, Bredlow returned and scored on the game-tying touchdown on a draw play.
“We had a pass play called, but we had worked on a draw play this week and he saw a seam,” Wagner said. “The run he had was phenomenal on the first play when he came back in. He got a cleat to the side of the face, which required six stitches after the game. They taped him up, he came back in, we called the play and he read it well. He didn’t see anything, so he took off. Just a phenomenal run.”
The Rebels tied the game on Miller’s 19-yard TD pass to Clay Blevins with 8:23 remaining, but failed on the two-point conversion attempt.
Bredlow put the Bluejays ahead to stay with a 2-yard TD run on a fourth-and-goal play with 2:28 to go. Johnson Creek’s defense held on downs to close the game out.
Through the air, Bredlow was 13-of-15 for 169 yards. On the ground, Bredlow ran it 15 times for 87 yards. Hartz led Johnson Creek in receiving with six catches for 94 yards, while Joseph was close behind with six catches for 91 yards.
Miller completed 4-of-8 passes for 115 yards and ran 15 times for 92 yards to lead the Rebels.
“Miller is a good athlete,” Wagner said. “They scared us from the standpoint that they were strong and physical up front. They run power plays extremely well. It was a really good high school football game.”
Johnson Creek hosts Deerfield to close out the regular season next Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 28,
FALL RIVER 22
Johnson Creek 0 14 0 14 — 28
Fall River/Rio 8 0 8 6 — 22
First Quarter
FRR — Miller 1 run (run successful)
Second Quarter
JC — Joseph 80 pass from Bredlow (Bredlow run)
JC — I. Hartz 20 pass from Bredlow (kick failed)
Third Quarter
FRR — Price 3 run (Miller run)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Bredlow 37 run (Bredlow run)
FRR — Blevins 19 pass from Miller (run failed)
JC — Bredlow 2 run (run failed)
Team statistics — First Downs: JC , FRR. Total offense: JC 313, FRR 276. Rushing: JC 27-110, FR, 36-161. Passing: JC 203, FRR 115. Fumbles-lost: JC 0-0, FRR 1-1. Penalties: JC 2-15, FRR 2-15
Individual statistics — Rushing: JC Bredlow 15-87, FRR, Miller 15-92. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 13-15-0. FRR, Miller 4-8-0. Receiving: JC I. Hartz 6-94, Joseph 6-91. FRR, Blevins 4-115
EAST TROY 25,
WHITEWATER 7
EAST TROY — Whitewater’s football team lost to host East Troy 25-7 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Whippets (1-7, 0-6 RVC) lost their seventh consecutive game.
The Trojans (2-6, 2-4) opened the scoring six seconds into the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Weed to Aidan Guyse. Braedon Bakken had a 45-yard rushing TD with 8:59 left before halftime and Silas Heimos caught a 41-yard scoring strike from Weed for the halftime margin of 18-0.
Whitewater’s Aaron Porras, who had 15 carries for 68 yards, scored on a seven-yard scamper in the third quarter to make it 18-7.
Whippet quarterback Brock Grosinske was 5-for-21 passing for 27 yards with two interceptions.
Whitewater concludes the regular at home against Evansville this week.
MARSHALL 59,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
PALMYRA — Marshall defeated the host Palmyra-Eagle football team 59-0 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.
The Cardinals (9-0, 6-0 ESC) now face Markesan (8-1, 6-0) for the conference title.
Marshall’s Matthew Motl had six carries for 104 yards, scoring three times, and Kasey Finke rushed it four times for 101 yards, adding a TD.
P-E’s James Merryfield had three catches for 66 yards and Joey Brown completed a 57-yard pass.
The Panthers host Dodgeland this week to conclude the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.