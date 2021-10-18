JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow rushed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and added 114 passing yards in Johnson Creek’s 36-22 Trailways Conference win over Deerfield in the regular season finale on Friday.
Bredlow scored on runs of 48 and 67 yards in the first quarter and senior Isaac Hartz added a 6-yard TD run and a 57-yard punt return as Johnson Creek (6-3, 4-3 in conference) took a 29-0 lead into halftime.
Deerfield (3-7, 2-5) got on the board in the second half with Senior quarterback Tommy Lees threw for 213 yards and three second half touchdowns for Deerfield (3-7, 2-5). Dayton Lasack caught two scoring passes in the third quarter, while Mason Betthausen had the other touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Silas Hartz scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter for the Bluejays.
“We had a couple injuries, so we had to rotate some kids around in the second half,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Credit to Deerfield. Those kids played hard.
“Dylan set the tone for us early with two long touchdown runs. Credit to our offensive line. When you get a kid that rushes for 282 yards, you are obviously doing something right up front. He also threw for 114. It was a great night for him.
“It was a great win for our program and for our seniors going out. I am really proud of our seniors, being able to walk off that field in regular season one last time with a win. We finished 6-3 when we were predicted to win maybe one game in our conference. We were expected to finish second to last in our conference and we finished (in a tie for) third. That’s a compliment to our kids and our program.”
Johnson Creek enters the Division 7 playoffs with a Level 1 game at Reedsville (8-1) next Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 36,
DEERFIELD 22
Deerfield 0 0 14 8 — 22
Johnson Creek 15 14 7 0 — 36
First Quarter
JC — Bredlow 48 run (Anton-Pernat pass from Hartwig)
JC — Bredlow 67 run (Herman kick)
Second quarter
JC — I. Hartz 6 run (Herman kick)
JC — I. Hartz 57 punt return (Herman kick)
Third Quarter
D — Lasack 3 pass from Lees (Betthauser pass from Lees)
D — Lasack 19 pass from Lees (run failed)
JC — S. Hartz 3 run (Herman kick)
Fourth Quarter
D — Betthauser 10 pass from Lees (Lasack pass from Lees)
Team statistics — First Downs: D 18, JC 19. Total offense: D 302, JC 443. Rushing: D 17-89, JC 34-329. Passing: D 213, JC 114. Fumbles-Lost: D 0-0, JC 0-0. Penalties: D 4-15, D 6-50
Individual statistics: Rushing — D, Lees 12-68, JC, Bredlow 22-282. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 4-7-1, D, Lees 21-44-1. Receiving: JC, Sullivan 2-56, Joseph 2-58. D, Betthauser 3-47
COLUMBUS 49, LAKESIDE LUTH. 21
COLUMBUS — Colton Brunell rushed for 286 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns as Columbus clinched a share of the Capitol Conference with a 49-21 victory over the visiting Lakeside Lutheran football team in Friday’s regular-season finale for both teams.
Lakeside (4-5, 4-3 Capitol) surrendered 338 rushing yards, giving up 8.7 yards per carry, and was outgained 417-243.
“He’s hard to tackle,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of Brunell. “He’s a strong kid and fast. He breaks tackles. You have to hit him low and wrap him up. If you don’t, he’s going to keep going.”
The Warriors struck first, taking the opening drive of the game down for points as junior running back Nate Yaroch scored from a yard away.
Brunell, a sophomore, then accounted for all 56 yards on the Cardinals’ ensuing drive, capping the march with a two-yard score to make it 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
Lakeside then reclaimed the lead when sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna hit senior tight end Tyler Marty for a five-yard score with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left before the break.
The Cardinals then (8-1, 6-1) then rattled off 35 unanswered points, showcasing many of the intangibles that have led to them being ranked sixth in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.
Brunell scored on runs of 47 and 15 yards with Braxton Nachreiner caught a 16-yard score from Nathan Cotter in the corner of the end zone with 10 seconds remaining before the break to make it 28-14.
“They got momentum going through those two middle quarters,” Bauer said. “We gave them good field position. Average starting spot was our 40-yard line. It’s hard enough to stop their running game without giving them a short field. We got it before the half and didn’t get a first down. A short punt led to a touchdown right before the half which was a killer.”
Columbus, which last won the conference in 2016, possessed it first in the second stanza and Brunell, who averaged 13 yards per carry, broke off a 55-yard scamper on the offense’s second play.
Mlsna scored on a nine-yard run with 24 seconds left in the third to make it a 42-21 game.
Lakeside senior running back Spencer Sturgill had 11 carries for 94 yards and Mlsna, playing a week after leaving injured in the first half of a win over Horicon/Hustisford, added 85 rushing yards on 16 attempts. He went 2-for-8 passing for 20 yards.
“He played a good game for still being a little banged up,” Bauer said of Mlsna.
The Cardinals did not punt, had 22 first downs and played with ferocity on defense.
“Columbus is very good up front,” Bauer said. “Their interior three and linebackers behind them are very good. They flow to the ball really well and get off blocks really well. Give them all the credit in the world, that’s a tough team.”
Sturgill contributed 9.5 tackles from his linebacker spot while Marty, also a linebacker, made 5.5 stops and junior defensive lineman Ben Buxa produced 5.5 tackles, one sack.
Lakeside drew a No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seeded Columbus again next week on the road in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
COLUMBUS 49,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 21
Lakeside 7 7 7 0 — 21
Columbus 7 21 14 7 — 49
Scoring plays
LL — Yaroch 1 run (Grundahl kick)
C — Brunell 2 run (Hynes kick)
LL — Marty 5 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
C — Brunell 47 run (Hynes kick)
C — Brunell 15 run (Hynes kick)
C — Nachreiner 16 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C — Brunell 55 run (Hynes kick)
C — Pfeffer 1 run (Hynes kick)
LL — Mlsna 9 run (Grundahl kick)
C — Carthew 7 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 243, C 417; Passing yards: LL 20, C 79; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 40-223, C 39-338; Penalties-yards: LL 2-10, C 5-30; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 2-0, C 0-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, C 0; First downs: LL 16, C 22.
EVANSVILLE 42, WHITEWATER 0
WHITEWATER — The Evansville football team kept its hopes for a WIAA playoff invitation alive with a 42-0 victory over Whitewater in both teams’ regular-season finale Friday night.
Alex Johnson ran for touchdowns of 37 and 4 yards and caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Chase Maves to lead the Blue Devils’ offensive attack.
Evansville improved to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Rock Valley Conference. However, the Blue Devils were not awarded a WIAA playoff spot under the tie-breaker system for teams that finished with sub-.500 conference records.
Maves threw for 185 yards, completing 19 of 29 passes with one interception.
Whitewater, after winning its season opener, lost its final eight games and went 0-7 in the Rock Valley. The Whippets were held to 105 yards of offense and seven first downs, with Aaron Porras rushing for 41 yards on 13 carries.
EVANSVILLE 42, WHITEWATER 0
Evansville 6 22 7 7 — 42
Whitewater 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING
E—Ricky Braunschweig 1 run (pass failed). E—Alex Johnson 37 run (pass failed). E—Johnson 9 pass from Chase Maves (Wyatt Klitzman run). E—Kane Howlett 3 run (Howlett pass from Maves). E—Johnson 4 run (Klitzman kick). E—Liam Speich 2 run (Klitzman kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—E 17; W 7. Rushes-yards—E 18-88; W 24-52. Passing yards—E 211; W 53. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 30-20-1; W 18-4-2. Fumbles-lost—E 2-1; W 0-0. Penalties-yards—E 10-80; W 4-45.
DODGELAND 29, PALMYRA-EAGLE 21
PALMYRA — Dodgeland rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns and won its first game in two years, beating Palmyra-Eagle 29-21 in a battle of winless Eastern Suburban Conference teams on Friday.
Senior running back Caden Brugger ran the ball 19 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns for Dodgeland (1-8, 1-6 in conference). The Trojans took a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter on sophomore quarterback Nathon Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run and Johnson’s extra point.
Dodgeland pushed the lead to 13-0 with 8:29 to go in the third quarter on Brugger’s first score from 3 yards out.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-9, 0-7) trimmed the lead to 13-7 on senior quarterback Chance Scheel’s 41-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Joey Brown with 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Both teams scored twice over the game’s final 12 minutes. Sophomore running back Thomas Tredeau scored from 1 yard out and Brugger ran in the two-point conversion to extend Dodgeland’s lead to 21-7 with 8:29 left in regulation. The Panthers responded on Brown’s 5-yard TD run and Duncan Ireland’s two-point conversion run to cut the lead to 21-15 with 6:26 to go.
Dodgeland regained a two-score lead on Brugger’s 7-yard TD run and his two-point conversion run. Palmyra-Eagle closed out the scoring with 36 seconds left on Scheel’s 59-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Noah Taylor.
Braxton Kohn led Dodgeland on the ground with 10 carries for 102 yards. Scheel completed 7-of-11 passes for 154 with two touchdowns and two interceptions for P-E.
Duncan Ireland eight solo tackles for P-E. Mason Blazewicz added seven solo tackles.
DODGELAND 29, PALMYRA-EAGLE 21
Dodgeland 7 0 6 16 — 29
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 7 14 — 21
First Quarter
D — Johnson 1 run (Johnson kick)
Third Quarter
D — Brugger 3 run (kick failed)
PE — Brown 41 pass from Scheel (Temple kick)
Fourth Quarter
D — Tredeau 1 run (Brugger run)
PE — Brown 5 run (Ireland run)
D — Brugger 7 run (Brugger run)
PE — Taylor 59 pass from Scheel 59 (kick blocked)
Team statistics — First Downs: D 23, PE 10. By rush: D 16, PE 4. By pass: D 1, PE 4. By penalty: D 6, PE 2. Total offense: D 259, PE 245. Rushing: D 48-238, PE 23-53. Passing: D 21, PE 192. Fumbles-Lost: D 1-1, P-E 1-1. Penalties: D 6-40, PE 7-90
Individual statistics — Rushing: D, Kohn 10-102, Brugger 19-79, Roy 12-56. PE: Frink 11-31. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — D Johnson 1-5-0, PE Scheel 7-11-2. Receiving: D, Hahn 1-21, PE, Taylor 2-106
