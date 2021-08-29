PALMYRA — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow had 294 all-purpose yards and scored five first half touchdowns for Johnson Creek’s football team in a 67-6 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
Johnson Creek (2-0) had 257 yards on the ground including eight rushing scores. Bredlow scored on runs of 20, 43, 10, 33 and 1 yards as the Bluejays led 60-0 at halftime.
Bredlow had eight carries for 133 yards and completed 4-of-6 passes for 98 yards. He also returned one punt for 63 yards.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) got a 9-yard TD run by Joey Brown to trim Johnson Creek’s lead to 21-6 with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter, but it was all Bluejays after that.
Senior running back Isaac Hartz had two short rushing touchdowns and also returned a blocked punt 18 yards for a score. Senior tight end Logan Sullivan caught 2 passes for 60 yards and also returned an interception 85 yards for a score. Freshman kicker Tanner Herman connected on 7-of-10 extra point attempts.
“I was pleasantly pleased with our execution on the offensive side of the ball,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Defensive coordinator Marc Blakeley had a great game plan and our guys shut them down. Special teams was solid again. We won the field position game early and took advantage of it.
“Dylan Bredlow had a phenomenal night. It’s compliment to our offensive line. We had a couple kids out tonight due to illness. We had to stick one freshman and one sophomore in there and I thought they did a commendable job. We won the line of scrimmage. That was our goal. Our physicality was good.”
Johnson Creek was scheduled to face Wayland Academy next week, but Wayland cancelled its season, so the Bluejays will likely have a bye next week. They travel to face Delafield St. John’s on Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 67, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
Johnson Creek 21 39 7 0 — 67
Palmyra-Eagle 6 0 0 0 — 6
JC — Bredlow 20 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 43 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 10 run (Herman kick)
PE — Brown 3 run (kick failed)
JC — Bredlow 33 run (kick failed)
JC — I. Hartz 6 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 1 run (kick failed)
JC — I. Hartz 1 run (Herman kick)
JC — I. Hartz 18 blocked punt return (kick failed)
JC — Sullivan 85 interception return (Herman kick)
JC — Pernat 4 run (Herman kick)
First downs — JC 19, PE 7. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) JC 35-257, PE 20-56. Passing Yards — JC 98, PE 88. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) JC 4-6-01, PE 10-25-2. Total yards — JC 355, PE 144. Fumbles-lost — JC 2-0, PE 1-0. Penalties JC 6-50, PE 1-10
Individual Leaders — Rushing: JC Bredlow 8-133, Raabe 9-66, PE Frink 7-30. Passing: JC Bredlow 4-6-98, PE Scheel 8-21-71. Receiving: JC Sullivan 2-60, I. Hartz 2-38, PE Temple 1-37
PORTAGE 56, WHITEWATER 0
PORTAGE — Whitewater’s football team dropped a nonconference road game to Portage, 56-0, on Friday.
The Warriors (2-0) scored all seven times they touched it in the first half, pulling ahead 49-0 at the half.
Portage ran it 36 times for 354 yards while the Whippets (1-1) mustered just seven rushing yards on 22 carries.
The Warriors’ Erik Brouette had 109 rushing yards on four carries, including a 71-yard scoring run and 40-yard punt return TD during a 33-point second quarter, while Garret Crawford ran it 11 times for 97 yards, scoring from 18 yards away in the third quarter for the final margin.
Whitewater senior quarterback Brock Grosinske finished 4-for-20 passing for 48 yards.
The Whippets travel to face Monroe (1-1) to open Rock Valley Conference play in week three.
PORTAGE 56, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater;0;0;0;0;—;0
Portage;16;33;7;0;—;56
P — Jo. Starr 9 run (Krasovec pass from Thompson), 10:10, 1st
P — Brouette 29 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson), 2:12, 1st
P — Brouette 71 run (Hoeppner kick), 11:47, 2nd
P — Horn 42 pass from Thompson (kick failed), 8:29, 2nd
P — Brouette 40 punt return (Hoeppner kick), 6:41, 2nd
P — Johnson 1 run (Hoeppner kick), 6:09, 2nd
P — Jo. Starr 6 run (kick failed), 4:03, 2nd
P — Crawford 18 run (Francis kick), 5:45, 3rd
TEAM STATS
First downs — W 4, P 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 22-7, P 36-354. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 2-2-0, W 4-20-0. Passing yards — W 48, P 54. Fumbles-lost — W 3-1, P 5-0. Penalties-yards — W 2-10, P 8-65.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — W, Friend 16-26; P, Brouette 4-109, Crawford 11-97, Jo. Starr 6-53.
Passing — W, Grosinske 4-20-0-48; P, Thompson 2-2-0-54.
Receiving — W, Nickels 2-24; P, Horn 2-54.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 40, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 19
LAKE MILLS — Lake Country Lutheran scored on offense, defense and special teams during a decisive 22-point second quarter, defeating the host Lakeside Lutheran football team 40-19 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors’ learning curve to open the season has been sharp. The relatively youthful squad will only be better in the long term after banging heads with a pair of experienced groups to open the season.
“These first two games certainly helped bring along our physicality which is always a work in progress as the season goes along,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “We had to match some good teams early. The most glaring thing is we have to take better care of the ball.”
The Lightning, who are the top-ranked team in the Division 5 Coaches Poll and now 2-0, led 6-0 after John Nehls’ interception return for a touchdown with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
Three minutes into the second, Luke Haertle connected with Tim Frerking for a 20-yard score and the pair hooked up again on the two-point try, pushing the lead to 14-0. LCL’s Kole Lostetter then returned a Levi Birkholz interception for a score just over a minute later.
Lakeside’s Caden Bou recovered a Spencer Sturgill fumble in the end zone to make it 20-6 with 2:32 left before halftime.
Sam Heicher took the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to paydirt before a successful two-point try upped the lead to 28-6.
“We have so many two-way starters that we have to give them a down somewhere,” Bauer said. “The coverage group ran by it and Heicher hit it quick up the middle. We didn’t adjust angles quick enough to stay in front of him.”
The Warriors (0-2) cut into the deficit with nine seconds to go before the break on junior tight end Trey Lauber’s 15-yard receiving score from Birkholz.
“There were a couple of drives we sustained and got the running game going,” Bauer said “Going into the game we were uncertain we could run it against them. That was a bright spot. Thought the line played a little better than the last game. We’re at the point where if we see progress, that’s what we’re striving for. Thought we were a better team last night than a week ago.”
Lakeside ran it 39 times for 159 yards.
Haertle had a 35-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter and found Nehls for an eight-yard TD early in the fourth. Haertle finished 12-for-22 passing for 154 yards with two touchdowns, one interception.
“Thought we did a decent job on the Lake Country running game,” Bauer said of the defense. “Haertle is a real dual-threat. Tremendous athlete and can make kids miss. He’ll buy time, get out of the pocket and has a strong arm. Threw one at the end of the first half that went 60 yards in the air. They have a complement of nice athletes around him.”
Birkholz, who had 18 carries for 123 yards, scored on a 44-yard rush with 6:39 remaining for the final margin. Birkholz went 9-for-22 passing for 67 yards and Lauber caught five passes for 42 yards.
Lakeside lost the turnover battle 5-1 and got outgained 271-226.
“That turnover total could have been worse had a couple not been overturned. We have a lot of growing to do when it comes to ball security,” Bauer said.
Junior linebacker Nathan Yaroch had a team-leading 7.5 tackles for the Warriors and senior linebacker Tyler Marty made 5.5 stops.
Lakeside hosts Big Foot (1-1) in week three to open Capitol Conference play.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 40, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 19
Lake Country Lutheran 6 22 6 6 — 40
Lakeside Lutheran 0 12 0 7 — 19
First quarter
LCL — Nehls interception return (kick failed)
Second quarter
LCL — Frerking 20 pass from Haertle (2-point try good on pass)
LCL — Lostetter interception return (run failed)
LL — Bou fumble recovery in end zone
LCL — Heicher 94 kickoff return (2-point try good on pass)
LL — Lauber 15 pass from Birkkolz (pass failed)
Third quarter
LCL — Haertle 35 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
LCL — Nehls 8 pass from Haertle (run failed)
LL — Birkholz 44 run (Schmidt kick)
Team statistics
Total yards: LCL 271, LL 226. Rushing attempts-yards: LCL 28-117, LL 39-159. Penalties-yards: LCL 4-45, LL 6-55. Fumbles-lost: LCL 0-0, LL 2-1. Interceptions thrown: LCL 1, LL 4. First downs: LCL 14, LL 17.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds-tds-int): LCL — Haertle 12-22-154-2-1; LL — Birkholz 9-22-67-1-4.
Rushing (att.-yds-tds): LL — Birkholz 18-123-1.
Receiving (rec.-yds-tds): LCL — Frerking 4-58-1; LL Lauber 5-42-1.
JEFFERSON VS. ELKHORN CALLED OFF
JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s week two home game against Elkhorn was cancelled on Friday after tracing inside the Jefferson program revealed COVID-19 exposure, forcing the nonconference matchup between the unbeaten teams to be called off.
The Eagles are scheduled to open Rock Valley Conference play at Evansville in week three.
