DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.
Thomas Allen Burke, 44, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint, the child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions.
Burke, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest Friday. He was held in the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bail. He posted bail and was released Monday, according to jail staff.
A criminal complaint said Burke denied the accusation. Minnesota’s Court Information Office said Tuesday that Burke does not yet have an attorney.
Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002. He was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame last year after playing for the Badgers from 1995 to 1998, when he set the Big Ten record for most sacks in a single season with 22.
He was a member of the Badgers’ 1998 Big Ten championship team that won the 1999 Rose Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.