Join the Fort Arts Council for its quarterly meeting.
Anyone interested in creating art, supporting art or who appreciates art in the community should join. Several exciting projects are under way, and community help is welcomed and appreciated.
The next meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Fort Atkinson Club, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For additional information, visit: www.facebook.com/FortArtsCouncil or send an email to: fortartscouncil@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.