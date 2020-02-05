Fort Atkinson athletic director Steve Mahoney lives by a mantra of all athletes within the athletic department supporting each other.
To further that mission, Mahoney put all 15 athletes in the Class of 2020 who have declared a commitment to playing collegiate athletics on the same stage in the Fort Atkinson auditorium on Wednesday afternoon as a model to any underclassmen or teammates aspiring for similar achievements.
Four of the athletes to express commitment were track and field athletes: Jenna Lovejoy plans to run at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Lauren Bilau intends to compete in pole vault at the University of Wisconsin; Hayden Zachgo will compete in track and field at the University of Wisconsin-Stout; and Maddie Hansen has committed to competing at the United States Air Force.
Mika Gutoski and Trent Hachtel each committed to playing football next year. Gutoski will play at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Hachtel is committed to Carroll University in Waukesha; both are Division III programs.
Rylie Steffes committed to playing volleyball at Viterbo. Steffes will join former Fort Atkinson athletes Katie Frohmader and Miah Garant, who are seniors for the V-Hawks. Viterbo is an NAIA team that regularly competes near the top of the division.
Three Fort Atkinson athletes have committed to playing baseball after high school. Cody Zahn committed to playing for Cornell College, a Division III program in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Isaac Heederik and Seth Draeger each chose to commit to junior college baseball programs. Heederik committed to Bryant & Stratton in Wauwatosa, which is independent of conferences, and Draeger committed to Western Technical College, which competes in the Wisconsin Junior College Athletic Association.
Caleb Haffelder committed to playing Division III basketball for the Loras Duhawks, which compete in the American Rivers Conference. Loras is in Dubuque, Iowa.
Two athletes expressed their commitment to playing soccer — Morgan Miles and Signe Kind. Miles will play at Madison College and Kind is undecided whether to play at Carroll College or Wisconsin Lutheran.
Similar to Kind: Elliana Stine and Anna Schoenike are going to compete collegiately, though they haven’t decided which school they’ll compete at. Stine is between Loras College, UW-Whitewater and Morningside for swimming. Schoenike is between UW-Eau Claire, UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh for basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.