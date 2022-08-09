The Fort Atkinson Community Band will perform the final concert of the summer season on Monday at Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Park.
Director Wayne Crook will start the music at 7 p.m. using the theme ‘Summer Favorites’. Music from each of the five summer concerts was chosen by the audience and band members.
Featured on the program will be a vocal octet organized by Jim Athas. The vocalists will sing three selections with band accompaniment. Selection included are: "From Sea To Shining Sea," based on the melody "America the Beautiful."
In addition, there will be two tunes in the style of the Modernaires of the big band era. "I’ll Never Smile Again/Dream Melody" and "It Don’t Mean A Thing (if it ain’t got that swing)."
Members include: Jim Athas, Steve Swanson, Craig Engstrom, Aaron Athas, Barb Athas, Rachel Goreki, Kiah Snow, Katie Fortney. Band member Al Kent will solo on the euphonium performing "Danny Boy." Gwen Hurtz will sing "Over The Rainbow" with the band accompaniment.
Other music on the program includes: "Ukrainian National Anthem," "Star Spangled Banner," "Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch," "Sound of Music," "Downtown," "New York, New York," "Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame" and "Stars & Stripes Forever."
Band members include: Vicki Daniels, piccolo; Kim Apel, Mariah Eichenburg, Kara Menzel, Vicki Danniels, flute; Zach Oster, Mary Bensen, Jonah Guzman, Zach Gurney, clarinet; Maddick Klaver, bass clarinet; Paul Brady, Melody Martin, Emmet Fettig, Myra Schwarz, alto saxophone; Rebecca Kallal, Evan Jensen, Stacy Knox, tenor saxophone; Adrian Pierce, Connor Jensen, Jim Jackson, Judy White, Lou Larsen, Michele Arduengo, trumpet; Andrea Haffelder, Kris Curren, Rebecca Lewis, Samantha Mallin, french horn; Tom Cook, Al Kent, baritone; Lisa Amacher, Steve Lehr, Steve Smith, Karle Goodman, trombone; Jordan Nelson, Charles Haugen, Jeff Bickle, Ron Bauer, tuba; and Jerry Sterken, Bill Wilson, percussion
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.