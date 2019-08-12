The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center is holding a thank you picnic for members and volunteers from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Bring your family for food, outdoor games, bowling and fun. The event takes place at 211 South Water St. East, Fort Atkinson.
Enjoy pizza, hot dogs, brats, chips, ice cream sundaes and more. Free soft drinks, donations requested for beer. Bring your favorite lawn chair and hang out with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.