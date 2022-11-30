FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is running into more hurdles than anticipated in its attempt to acquire the former Hoard printing building on the city's north side industrial area to convert it into a community youth center.
The foundation has released another of its quarterly reports in which it provides updates on projects and its mission, which is to improve the quality of life in Fort Atkinson, "by inspiring and supporting enduring philanthropy."
"Our vision is a better Fort Atkinson," the group member said.
According to the update from the foundation, the Badgerland After School Enrichment (BASE) program’s effort to renovate the old Hoard printing press building on Edward Street into a community youth center is ongoing. BASE seeks to transform the property into a permanent home for BASE which would include a new teen center, gym, childcare rooms to provide care to kids as young as four, and a variety of spaces to provide quality enrichment programs during the critical hours school is out.
Talking with local interested parties, BASE was able to secure commitments and donations totaling over $2.75 million, thereby making them eligible to receive the Foundation’s $2.75 million challenge grant. But unfortunately, the project has gotten bogged down in environmental testing protocols, which has drastically delayed the actual purchase of the building. As of this date, BASE still does not own the building, but is working with the seller and DNR to complete a safe remediation plan for the site.
Between supply issues and inflation, the frustrating year and a half delay has resulted in a significantly increased project budget. What was planned to be a $8.5 million project ($5 million for the building/equipment and a $3.5 million endowment) has now grown into an $10.8 million project ($7.3 million for the building/equipment and $3.5 million endowment).
BASE Director Alicia Norris and her Board are determined to make this project happen. Not only would this 37,000-square-foot facility be a transformative asset for the BASE program, combined with the City of Fort Atkinson's acquisition of the neighboring Loeb Lorman parcels, the planned future extension of the bike path along the abandoned railroad corridor, and the popular new Skate Park in nearby Ralph Park, it could be a key component in an exciting revitalization and transformation of a blighted area of our city.
Alicia is working hard to pursue grant opportunities wherever they arise, and once BASE gets the all-clear letter from the DNR, they will kick off the public portion of their capital campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.