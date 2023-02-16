Kindyl Kilar
Kindyl Kilar

 Contributed

Kindyl Kilar, daughter of Mary and Mike Kilar, has been chosen as area Good Citizen by the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR Chapter for 2022.

This selection was based on her Service, Leadership, Academic Achievement and a written essay which will now be sent into State competition with other Wisconsin Chapter Good Citizens, according to submitted form by Vicki Schicker.

