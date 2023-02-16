Kindyl Kilar, daughter of Mary and Mike Kilar, has been chosen as area Good Citizen by the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR Chapter for 2022.
This selection was based on her Service, Leadership, Academic Achievement and a written essay which will now be sent into State competition with other Wisconsin Chapter Good Citizens, according to submitted form by Vicki Schicker.
Kilar was first selected by Whitewater High School as its Good Citizen and competed for the Chapter honor with other area high school Good Citizens from Cambridge, Eagle-Palmyra, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills and Whitewater.
Throughout her high school experience, Kilar has maintained an all- A average while taking honors and AP courses. Her high school activities included the Spanish Honor Society, SADD, Student Council, HOPE squad, National Honor Society, Yearbook, Kindness Club and the Rock Valley Leadership Conferences. Kilar also plays the flute and violin.
Outside of school she volunteers at St. Patrick’s Parish Vacation Bible school, helps with Youth basketball and sings in the church choir.
She is a Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship nominee. Her honors and awards have included being on Homecoming Court, All State Volleyball for two years, All-Conference basketball for two years, All-Conference Track and All State Finisher, MVP in Volleyball as well as Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. She was Captain of the Volleyball team and also MVP in Track.
Kilar likes sharing her talent workings in the community.
She travels to nursing homes and St. Coletta playing for and singing to residents. She has been trained to look for signs and develop strategies to support her peers in need and has written to Senators and Congressmen to support law changes that will protect all of us on our roads.
Going to Florida International University in Miami is Kindyl’s goal where she will play collegiate volleyball. She hopes to study something in the medical field with the goal of providing care to others in the future. Kindyl plans to continue her work within her church and serve on mission trips around the world.
“She encourages her peers, through word and action to be respectful of others,” a former teacher of Kindyl’s said.
The Fort Atkinson –Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution will honor Kindyl and the other Good Citizens at a luncheon on March 2 at the Foster Library in Fort Atkinson.
