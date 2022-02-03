The Fort Atkinson FFA agribusiness club's 33rd annual pancake breakfast will take place from 5:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

The event will take place at the American Legion Dugout, and bot dine-in and drive-through options are available.

The meals are free, but donations will be accepted to support scholarships for active and deserving FFA members.

On the menu are......

As is traditional, FFA members will prepare and serve the food and clean up afterward.

