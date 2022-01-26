The heat never goes out when it's 65 degrees. According to some unwritten rule, heating problems wait to develop until the coldest day of the year, and that's just what happened at Fort Atkinson High School last night.
With temperatures hovering around -19 degrees in the surrounding countryside, the Fort Atkinson school district made the decision to close Fort Atkinson High School temporarily on Jan. 26 after a boiler problem resulting in leaking water was discovered by school district officials.
The news came Tuesday evening as organizers for the Fort Atkinson High School Career Fair were setting up the gym for the full-day fair which had been scheduled to take place Wednesday.
The fair will be rescheduled, likely in March, said coordinator Angela Salamone.
The official district communication which went out to high school families noted that school officials learned of an issue with the heating system at Fort
Atkinson High School around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"Our team immediately began to investigate the problem and called for professional support," the message read.
"After further diagnostic testing, we were notified that the heat in the building needed to be turned off and the entire system needed to be drained in order to fix the leak," the school communication continued. "We were informed this process would take about 6-8 hours to fully complete.
Given the low temperatures expected Wednesday - the coldest recorded so far this school year, School District of Fort Atkinson officials made the call to cancel school for Wednesday, January 26, 2022, solely for students and staff at Fort Atkinson High School.
Other district schools remained open.
"The district notified families as soon as possible after the diagnostic information was gathered and the final decision was made," said Marissa Weidenfeller, communications and community engagement specialist for the Fort Atkinson schools.
She noted that school districts in a broad region were canceling school for the day due to wind chill warnings in their areas, the decision was made to send the message pertaining to the high school to all school district families in order to avoid any confusion.
"We are very aware that not all families have the flexibility to stay home with their children on snow/cold weather days," Weidenfeller said. "Many students rely on school as a safe space that provides them with food and other necessities. As such, we will only cancel school if it is absolutely necessary and will communicate with families as soon as possible."
