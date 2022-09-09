The Jefferson County area Tourism Council is displaying photographs and maps of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County on its newly launched barn quilt tour on enjoyjeffersoncounty.com.

The launch of the Barn Quilt Tour on the JCATC website coincides with Jones Dairy Farm’s Centennial Celebration of the Jones Yellow Barn on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

