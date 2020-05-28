Art students from Fort Atkinson High School repeated their domination of the Badger Conference Art Show this spring, taking the overall title, both the 2-D and 3-D “Best of Show” awards, and winning several individual prizes.
In the past week, art teacher Angie Szabo hand-delivered prizes to honorees, in coordination with students and in keeping with coronavirus social-distancing recommendations.
“We have participated in the Badger Conference Art Show for the past nine years, since I first came to the district. For the first six years, our students were awarded prizes in a variety of different categories, and then three years ago, we decided as art teachers from the participating districts to have a Badger Conference school award as well,” Szabo said.
Each individual award, from Best of Show to first-, second- and third-places to honorable mentions, carries a certain number of points, and the school that has the highest point total earns the award.
This honor has gone to Fort Atkinson for the past three years.
In a typical year, students and their families would have traveled to the hosting school — this year, it was Sauk Prairie High School — for the show and awards ceremony. However, with schools everywhere closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was not possible.
Schools were just selecting the pieces they’d enter — with 10 to 11 total entries allowed per school ranging across 14 categories — when the state’s “Safer-at-Home” mandate closed school buildings statewide.
Thus, the contest was transformed into a virtual one, with schools sending slide shows of their top student artwork.
The same judges assessed the individual entries, but they did so remotely rather than in person.
Two weeks ago, the results came in, and again Fort Atkinson students won several individual awards and the top school honors. Without alerting the students of what would be happening, Szabo arranged with parents to deliver the prizes in person.
“So much has been taken away from our kids — from everybody, really – this spring, that I very much wanted this to be extra special for them, not just a phone call or email,” the art teacher said.
Szabo made the deliveries while wearing an artsy facemask designed and created by her fellow art teacher at Fort Atkinson High School, Frank Korb.
Taking the top individual prizes in the show were 2-D “Best of Show” winner Emerson Reese with his mixed-media piece entitled “Dysphoria,” and 3-D “Best of Show” winner Maggie Behlke with her sculpture titled “Female and Fly.” The Best of Show honorees each received blown-glass trophies.
Other participants earning honors included first-place painting winner Maya Kish with her acrylic piece titled “Children’s Curiosity,” and Charlie Dittbenner with the first-place animation entry, which featured a teen girl surrounded by fluttering monarch butterflies.
The individual winners include:
• Emerson Reese, Best of Show 2-D, first-place mixed media, second-place drawing.
• Maggie Behlke, Best of Show 3-D, first-place sculpture
• Charlie Dittbenner, first-place animation and time-based work, honorable mention in drawing.
• Elee Sharp, first-place 3-D mixed media, first-place jewelry and art metals.
• America Lavdas, first-place functional ceramics.
• Zachary Widrig, first-place adaptive arts.
• Maya Kish, first-place painting.
“It’s a big deal, one of the highlights of the year for our art kids,” Szabo said. “These awards carry a lot of weight, to have been chosen not only on a school level, but on a regional level. It really legitimizes the quality of their work, and Mr. Korb and I take a lot of pride in our kids.”
To view the show, visit https://1fortart.com/.
