Fort HealthCare officials confirmed this week that the hospital is staying put at its present location, and it would be selling the land it once envisioned would be its new home.
The parcel of land owned by Fort HealthCare is being annexed from the Town of Koshkonong to the City of Fort Atkinson, as the company is looking to sell the land to future developers.
Additionally, four parcels of land north of Fort Memorial Hospital may be approved for rezoning later this month as the hospital looks to create a new surface parking lot for staff.
The annexed land, a 35-acre tract at W6725 U.S. Highway 12, is currently an open lot owned by Fort HealthCare. The property was purchased by Fort HealthCare in 2015, when the company was working on long-term plans for its health campus, Fort HealthCare senior vice president of finance and strategic development James Nelson said in a statement to the Daily Union.
Fort HealthCare has worked through several iterations of how the campus would look, ultimately deciding to expand at the current Fort Memorial Hospital location, which was constructed in 1949.
Nelson said the latest updates to the hospital, completed in 2004, have held up well, so Fort HealthCare decided it wouldn’t be cost effective to move, as a new hospital would be estimated to cost about $250 million.
Since Fort HealthCare decided against expanding to the property, the city asked Fort HealthCare to move forward with annexing the parcel because this designation gives the city more influence on how the land is developed in the future. There is a potential unnamed developer that is looking into purchasing the property, Nelson said.
“We are working with a potential buyer of the land,” Nelson said. “We’re probably a couple of weeks or a couple of days away from being able to disclose who, but it’s a group that’s done a lot of work here in the community already.”
The Fort Atkinson city council approved the annexation of the land unanimously at Tuesday’s city council meeting, but the approval doesn’t decide anything about the future of development in the location. If a developer buys the parcel, they’ll still need to apply to rezone the property and submit a site plan to the city’s plan commission and city council, city engineer Andy Selle said at the meeting.
The other proposal from Fort HealthCare presented at the city council meeting 603 N. Fourth St., 609 N. Fourth St., 615 N. Fourth St. and 403 McMillen St., all four of which are located north of Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort HealthCare is attempting to rezone these properties from single-family residential designations to institutional designations.
While the proposed rezoning is to create a new surface parking lot for hospital staff to use, Nelson said Fort HealthCare would like to acquire other properties on the block for future expansion. He added that of the 12 houses on that block — including the four set to be knocked down — seven are already owned by Fort HealthCare.
“Our goal really is in the long term, maybe the next 50 or 60 years, to keep growing north,” Nelson said.
Nelson also said that Fort HealthCare has been in contact with residents still living on the block to learn of any concerns before moving forward with the parking lot site plan. Some of the concerns raised include noise and light pollution as well as flooding, as there are already water drainage problems in the backyards of houses on the block.
Nelson said to address these concerns, Fort HealthCare is hoping to engineer the parking lot to include a better drainage system to help solve the flooding issue.
“If we bring those four parcels together and we design it right, we can move the water in a different way and we can get it away from the backyards where they’ve had standing water,” Nelson said.
The rezoning proposal for the four properties will move to a second reading at the June 19 city council meeting. If approved, Fort HealthCare would next be required to submit a site plan that would then need to be approved by the city’s plan commission and city council before construction can begin.
